Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Ohio’s New Texting-and-Driving Law Takes Effect, With a 6-Month Warning Period

Police can now pull drivers over for using a phone absent any other pretext, but they won’t begin writing tickets until October.

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Driving while fiddling with your phone is now a primary offense statewide - Mike Skoropad/FlickrCC
Mike Skoropad/FlickrCC
Driving while fiddling with your phone is now a primary offense statewide

Beginning today it’s a primary offense to use your phone while driving. That means law enforcement can pull drivers over for using their phone without any other pretext.

The measure carries several exceptions, including allowances for hands-free operation, but Ohio Department of Transportation guidance warns, “in most cases, anything more than a single touch or swipe is against the law.”

What’s in and what’s out?

The new law comes with a six-month grace period in which law enforcement will pull over distracted drivers and give warnings to help educate the public.

The growing pains could be significant.

Browsing the internet, streaming video, and playing games, of course are all off the table. But after the most obvious violations, things get murky.

Even brief interactions like dialing a phone number or entering an address are off limits. But workarounds like voice-to-text or digital assistants like Siri are ok. Although drivers can’t dial a phone number while driving, they can talk with the phone up to their ear.

In an indication of just how complicated the messaging will be, Ohio’s “phones down” website lists using a phone while stopped at a traffic light as one of the law’s exceptions. The website also says, “even if you can, that doesn’t mean you should.”

“Looking at your cell phone while stopped at a light can potentially endanger your family, friends, and neighbors,” it goes on to state. “Drivers have a responsibility to watch for people crossing the street or other drivers and bicyclists who haven’t yet cleared the intersection.”

But for all the confusion, Ohio Department of Public Safety chief Andy Wilson argued similar legislation in other states is “making a difference.”

“For example,” he offered, “Oregon and Washington saw significant drops in rear end crashes when they broadened their laws to prohibit holding a cell phone as compared to when they only had banned texting.”

Governor’s message

At a press conference Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine was unequivocal about the benefits.

“This law will clearly save lives,” DeWine insisted. “There’s absolutely no doubt about it. It will spare many families the grief and the sorrow that unfortunately many of our families have suffered in the last few years because of distracted driving.”

He handed the floor over to Leah Fullenkamp, whose husband John was killed by a distracted driver in 2018. John was driving a tractor between two fields when a driver who was shopping online rear-ended him. Leah explained he died on the scene before first responders could get him to a hospital.

“When you picture the driver of the SUV,” Fullenkamp said, “You’re likely picturing a young driver — maybe even a teenager. But that wasn’t the case. The driver was in her mid-50s.”

“Using a phone while you’re driving is something that affects people of all ages, races, and backgrounds,” she said.

In addition to the six-month, grace period Department of Transportation director Jack Marchbanks explained teams are busy installing signage along freeways.

“You’ll see ODOT crews finishing up installation of 45 new signs,” Marchbanks said, “posted at the entrances to our beautiful state, on Interstate and US Highways and exits to our state’s largest airports in Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo.”

New penalties

Once police begin issuing citations in early October, successive violations will face escalating penalties. The first offense within two years carries two points on a driver’s license and a fine of up to $150. Completing a distracted driving course, however, can avoid the points and fine.

A second offense in two years jumps to three points and a fine of up to $250. Any additional offenses would mean four points assessed to the license, up to a $500 fine and a potential 90-day license suspension.

If a violation occurs in a work zone, any fines assessed will be doubled.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hyland Software Lays Off 1,000 Workers

By Vince Grzegorek

The company made drastic cuts this week

How to File Taxes for Free Without TurboTax

By Kristen Doerer, ProPublica

How to File Taxes for Free Without TurboTax

22 Ohio School Districts Have Staff Members Authorized to Carry Weapons on School Grounds

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

22 Ohio School Districts Have Staff Members Authorized to Carry Weapons on School Grounds

How Many Eclipse Tourists Will Descend on Northeast Ohio in April 2024?

By Maria Elena Scott

How Many Eclipse Tourists Will Descend on Northeast Ohio in April 2024?

Also in News & Views

With End of Pandemic-Era Bonus SNAP Benefits, City of Cleveland Launches Monthly Free Food Pickups

By Mark Oprea

One of the many Muni Lot distributions from the past year

Pitch Clock Just Latest Reason to Bring Your Own Food to Cleveland Guardians Games

By Vince Grzegorek

You want to be in your seat when this happens, not waiting for nachos

Hyland Software Lays Off 1,000 Workers

By Vince Grzegorek

The company made drastic cuts this week

Faced With Crime and Apathy, Some in Slavic Village Take Trash Pick-Up Into Their Own Hands

By Mark Oprea

Christopher Alvarado (right), the executive director of the Slavic Village Development Corporation, picks up ugly debris on the corner of East 65th and Sebert Ave. Friday morning.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us