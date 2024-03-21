Op-Ed: Asylum Seekers in Ohio Could Use a Helping Hand

click to enlarge Tim Evanson/FlickrCC The federal courthouse in Cleveland

“Alex” seems like any other Ohioan at first glance, but you would have never known the trials that he had gone through to get here.Alex was born in Burkina Faso, where he lived most of his life. It wasn’t until he found out that his girlfriend was also dating one of the most feared military generals in the area that Alex found himself in trouble. After being kidnapped, brutally beaten, and held captive by the general for several days, he was finally let go after promising he would never see the woman again.For the next two years, Alex lived in fear of another attack, with no way out except by fleeing the country. He finally escaped and flew to Ecuador, then used ground transportation to cross into Colombia, and finally to Mexico before crossing into the United States. Having been robbed in Panama, he had nothing with him except hope for a new life. He now awaits his case presentation to the Cleveland immigration court to obtain residence as an asylum seeker.Like “Alex,” there are many others who are in the process of seeking asylum through a tumultuous and dangerous process. According to Graham Ball, Volunteer with Americans Making Immigrants Safe (AMIS), here’s generally what this path looks like:Clients will flee their homes due to threats from gang violence, poor economy, lack of food, or some other issue that directly impairs their quality of life and fundamental human rights. As they make their way to the US, they may encounter dangerous attacks, sexual assault, mugging, and trafficking. Very few make it to the border, and fewer cross the border. Some even die before they arrive.At this point, immigrants may be placed in a home and have access to immediate shelter, but many of them are instead placed in detention centers where they are crammed together and barely given the minimum resources to survive. With some centers having one bathroom and small portions of food to last the day, it is not uncommon for individuals to regret their journey. However, those who survive during this time can move forward and begin to attempt a new life in a land they hope to someday call their home.In Ohio, the immigrants in these detention centers may be brought to Cleveland, the only city in the state with an immigration court. Otherwise, they may be housed elsewhere, thereby being forced to come up with a means of travel to the court, usually making several trips to organize and present their case in the hope of being approved for asylum. In the meantime, these individuals have to find food, shelter, and clothing by their own means, with limited external support. These daunting tasks are not only difficult to perform while simultaneously preparing for the immigration court, but can also be impeded by language barriers, limited finances, and the unfolding trauma that immigrants face after their travel. Additionally, many families are separated at shelters with no certainty as to when or if they will be able to reconnect.With all of these barriers, and an incredibly high bar for immigrants to meet to be eligible for asylum status, a small number of them are approved, let alone approved with the first application. According to Trac Immigration, from 2018 to 2023, the denial rate in Cleveland Immigration Courts was at a whopping 80%, meaning only 1 in 5 applicants were approved for asylum. Many of these immigrants lacked legal representation, which sadly increased their risk of denial. Without serious intervention, the rates of denial will continue to climb, and hundreds of people will remain lost in a country that is not their own, with no promise of safety should they return to their home country.These urgent circumstances can not only be resolved but rather radically transformed with the help of local community efforts and advocacy. For example, Americans Making Immigrants Safe (AMIS, French for “friends”) provides newcomers to Northeast Ohio with financial assistance for medical bills, trauma counseling, rental assistance, utilities, and other expenses not covered by government aid. This organization focuses specifically on helping asylum seekers and transforming the lives of hundreds who need community support. Church missions have also helped local asylum seekers; for instance, Nehemiah Mission of Cleveland gives housing and amenities from the church (e.g. kitchen access) as pro bono asylum assistance.Moreover, Nehemiah also offers employment support services to immigrants needing a job. Ideally, applicants supported by the church’s mission can be eligible for employment six months after the paperwork is submitted. Thus, these humanitarian organizations make a tremendous impact on the lives of asylum seekers — that said, more can and must be done to help them.With the risk of rejection for asylum status, the livelihood of thousands of our community members is at stake. The story of "Alex" is surely unique but there are many others like him. With the Center of Disaster Philanthropy calculating more than 60,000 immigrants coming to the US each year, more and more of them are in desperate need of support and community. If you want to see change for the newcomers of Northeast Ohio, I encourage you to be a part of it. From local charities to political advocacy there are so many ways to get involved and make a difference in the experience of asylum seekers in Northeast Ohio. Together, we can radically transform their lives and their families' futures.