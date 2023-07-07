Op-Ed: Ohioans Need to Vote No on Issue 1, and Tell Everyone They Know to Do the Same

Scene Archives Make your plan to vote no on or before August 8

Asking you to vote no on Issue 1 — which would require future state constitutional amendments to clear a 60% supermajority for passage instead of a simple 50% majority plus one — on or before August 8th isn’t quite the main point of this piece. Scene readers know issues and candidates. They have their own ideologies and decision-making skills in our waning democracy.I’m here to urge those of you voting no to grab some other votes. Enter the arena. Put a couple more points on the board for posterity’s sake. Many of our family, friends and neighbors have given up on the dog and pony show. That’s OK. Don’t judge others. They are not wrong for seeing through the virtue-signaling, performative allyship and hate from candidates.But this is a clear opportunity to “Vote based on policy.” Will six of us and our descendants be in a position to determine what constitutes us, or will it be four?The puppets are spending your tax-dollars to hold this election in August because the masters predict a low turnout. With low turnout, it's less costly to purchase the number of minds they will need with perverted words, pandering and fear mongering.That’s where we come in.“Voting based on policy” is a cause worth waking up a few dormant voters and asking them to participate now. As a lawyer, every election I ask friends and family to vote for otherwise unknown judicial candidates. This is a new opportunity to enter the arena. Haven’t talked to an old college roommate in awhile that lives in Canton or Cincinnati? Text them. Post on your social media. Make it a fun event to take a group down to the Board of Elections and grab a meal afterwards. Trade favors with a neighbor. Offer to babysit or be a designated driver. Making an ask is better than a yard sign.Speaking of yard signs, the Yes On Issue 1 yard signs read: “Protect our Constitution.” George Orwell is rolling over in his grave. This is among the most disingenuous political messaging yet. A Lie, disinformation, malinformation, bullshit, etc. But it will convince people, and that’s why this particular vote is so important.The wealthy know they have a better and cheaper shot at convincing only 40% of us. So sure, #VOTE! But also, ENTER THE ARENA. Whip a couple votes that team greater good might not otherwise score.Win or lose on August 8th, time goes on. No political system or Constitution is perfect. But defeating Issue 1 is worth our time right now. In this time of wealth divide when Big Money controls both political parties, petition initiatives provide hope. The oligarchy knows this. So if you are a No On Issue 1 Person, please don’t be shy with your common sense outreach. In the game called life, votes are points. In Ohio, this might be the last chance we get to play on a level playing-field.