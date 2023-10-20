Op-Ed: Why I’m Voting Yes on Issue 38

Win or lose, the People’s Budget already won

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 12:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland is set to vote on participatory budgeting on November 7. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
Cleveland is set to vote on participatory budgeting on November 7.

“To date, the only idea they’ve generated is to secure funding for themselves.”
“And paychecks, my friends, is what this has always been about.” - Cleveland City Councilperson

“What Paul says about Peter tells us more about Paul than about Peter.” - Baruch Spinoza

“What people say about you is a manifestation of their own thoughts. It says more about them than about you. Learn not to take it personally.” - Unknown

Should we create a People’s Budget in Cleveland? For residents, this November we have the chance to vote on Issue 38. This would create a fund of $14 million per year from our $1.9 Billion city budget. Its usage would then be determined by a public voting process led by a steering committee of 11 appointees who will run the engagement and election process.

I’m voting for it. I campaigned in support of it in 2021 along with many of our current elected officials, when the amount sought was $30.8 million (our poverty rate). If you want to read a long policy piece about why to vote Yes on 38, I’d recommend reading This Fine Piece by resident Ren Borba where he thoroughly gets into the weeds. The lawyer in me wholeheartedly agrees with his case.

But I’m not voting Yes on 38 as a lawyer. Nor because it will create big positive changes in the day-to-day lives of Clevelanders. My reasons are twofold.

First and foremost we must hold those who mis-budget our tax dollars accountable for the state of the city.

At this point, the argument that we do this with elections of candidates is a complete fallacy. No well-funded candidate is permitted to speak on protecting your tax dollars from foreign sports owners and real estate bloodsuckers.

Fixing Cleveland policy has very little to do with Participatory Budgeting. But it still has everything to do with participating. We must participate to fix our broken systems, which are exhibited nowhere more clearly and critically as when candidates break their campaign promises. We as a people gave Mayor Jackson and the prior council far too much leash. It's very tough in this media environment to hold policy-makers accountable.

Many of the 600,000 ex-Clevelanders who’ve moved out may have been suffering from FOMO as recently as November of 2021. We “elected” many new “progressive” faces into City Hall. The Plain Dealer told us these folks were bold, visionary, transparent and more. The candidates knew Clevelanders wanted bold policy change. But beyond cool adjectives, these candidates didn’t support many new, different policies with your tax dollars. Except one. Creating a people’s budget.

There are those who demand policy change, and those who change once elected. Our new supposed bold change-agents decided to flip flop on their campaign promise. Instead City leaders sided with Statehouse Republicans and other shady Democratic characters. Our local chamber of commerce is the biggest donor to our successful candidates. So when the chamber was in Columbus lobbying against your right to do people’s budgeting, many understood the flip flop. The council leadership fund is paying for the opposition campaign after City Council failed in trying to use your tax dollars to “educate” you. Yet it's been nearly crickets on Ohio Issues 1 and 2. New faces and spines, same old machine and spinelessness. But thanks to the work of this grassroots coalition, more residents can see the truth early into a new regime.

Secondly, we need education on budgeting and economics.

This is poverty-stricken Cleveland. We currently sit second in the nation in poverty for big cities. City Hall is horrible with money. They don’t know how to budget, nor educate the populace on budgeting.

Spare me the fearmongering from officeholders about how department budgets will suffer from $14 million spent by a different group. City Hall cares about EMS staffing and ambulances like Browns fans care about Art Modell. EMS has been defunded time and again. Other cities grow their budgets. If City Hall truly cared about adding $14 million to the budget tomorrow, they would have started a public bank yesterday. Electeds would use their platforms and negotiate better when the bloodsuckers steal our taxes. Put a new lemonade stand up at Hopkins or on other city property. DO SOMETHING.

Ultimately, if one middle-schooler participates in the People’s Budget process, he or she may come to learn what our leaders have not. How to manage your money! A penny saved is a penny earned; Opportunity cost; Finance and the time-value of money; Investments; Insurance; Risk; Leverage; Negotiation; Accounting; Taxes; Compound interest; Marketing, etc. Clevelanders don’t do these things well in large part because City Hall doesn't do them well.

In brutal honesty, this particular charter amendment, even if passed, won’t change much. Why? Guess who’s in charge of selecting the committee? It's the NO crowd! Council continues to argue that “These people just want to pay themselves.” But “what Paul says about Peter tells us more about Paul than about Peter.” These organizers are well-known. Much of their lives are spent volunteering with the homeless and elderly folks with terminal illnesses. Truly enriching work. And these volunteers are kinder than most. So they wrote into this amendment that the Mayor and Council select the committee. We can guess which yard sign you’ll need posted to be considered for selection.

The machine thinks every one of your pennies belongs to them. Demand representation for your taxation. Demand better education for the next generation. Vote Yes on Issue 38 on November 7th.

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

How the East 81st Deli Chicken Salad Video Changed the Lives of the Business and Star, One Year Later

By Mark Oprea

Tenisha Godfrey, the 40-year-old star of the 'It's a Chicken Salad' TikTok meme, at a café off Superior Ave. in October. Godfrey is pursuing trademark rights to her slogans from the video that made her popular on social media.

Bibb Announces Ten Winners of $5,000 Restaurant Grants to Improve Worker Pay

By Mark Oprea

Cooks at Miega on Thursday. The restaurant was one of the cohort to win grant money.

It's Just About Peak Leaf Peeping Time in Northeast Ohio, People

By Vince Grzegorek

Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve

Ohio Issue 1: Attacks on Parental Rights Do Not Appear in Amendment

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 08: People gather for the Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom Bans OFF Columbus rally for Issue 1, October 8, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

There Were 112 Domestic-Violence Fatalities in Ohio Over Past Year

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

In Ohio, 27 counties had fatal incidents of domestic violence between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the latest Domestic Violence Fatality Report.

Innovation Ohio Report Shines Light on Ohio’s ‘Missing Voters’

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

More men than women are unregistered in Ohio

Passing Issue 2 Doesn’t Come With Automatic Expungement for Marijuana Offenses

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Marijuana plants created from clones only a few weeks old, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us