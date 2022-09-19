Open House Sept. 28 for Behavioral Health Clinic’s New Location

Dozens of evidence-based, individualized therapy appointments are now available for children and adults with behavioral, social, communication or sensory issues

click to enlarge Some of Frazier Behavioral Health’s Staff Excited to See Patients in the New Office Space

Frazier Behavioral Health is not new, but the clinic is about to start a new chapter. For the first time, the behavioral health clinic has a physical location. Their Mayfield Heights office is now accepting patients and has dozens of appointments open for speech-language therapy, psychological services and ABA services. This new space is a dream come true for CEO Allison Frazier, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with more than 12 years experience.

“Getting the chance to finally open a physical location is a major milestone for Frazier Behavioral Health,” said Frazier. “I am also very pleased to have the opportunity to continue expanding our team so we can help better serve the community in more ways.”

With the new brick-and-mortar office space comes dozens of immediate openings for patients, including 70 spots for psychological services, 50 spots for speech-language therapy and 5 spots for ABA services. Their goal is to help patients meet their fullest potential, whether that’s social skill development, improved social perspective taking, or becoming more comfortable in the environments most meaningful to them.

“I’m the mother of an 18-year-old son with autism. In addition to my personal connection to our mission, all of our licensed clinicians have several years experience, and every staff member is deeply committed to helping neurodiverse children and adults live their best lives,” said Frazier.

Frazier Behavioral Health will also still continue providing training programs to K-12 public and private schools and in-home therapy for families. To schedule an appointment at their new location, visit FrazierBH.com/Scene. Frazier Behavioral Health’s new location is in the Landerbrook Office Park, 5885 Landerbrook Dr, Suite 310, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124.

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting and open house on September 28 at 1 p.m. with the Mayfield Heights Mayor and the Mayfield Heights Chamber of Commerce followed by an Open House until 5:30 p.m. Watch the Ask Alli segment on WKYC’s Good Company from noon to 12:30 p.m. on September 27!