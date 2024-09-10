Operator Layoffs at Cleveland Hopkins Won't Impact Fall Flights, Airport Says

Swissport USA, baggage handlers that have worked at CLE since 1996, laid off 213 workers last week

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 2:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Swissport, which is laying off 213 employees at Cleveland Hopkins, has handled luggage for Frontier, along with a number of airlines at CLE in the past few decades. - Frontier
Frontier
Swissport, which is laying off 213 employees at Cleveland Hopkins, has handled luggage for Frontier, along with a number of airlines at CLE in the past few decades.
The hundreds of baggage handlers, ticketing agents, gate managers and ramp operators let go last week at Cleveland Hopkins International won't hamper flights or service, the airport said.

Over the weekend, Swissport USA, the Switzerland-based company that handles passenger bags at 60 airports across the country, filed paperwork at the state level to officialize a mass layoff of 213 of their employees. Swissport has had a contractual relationship with a list of airlines since they set up shop here in 1996.

The move lands after a summer of comings and goings. In July, Frontier announced that they would be ending five direct flights out of Cleveland, blaming "seasonal" fluctuations in the market. And in early September, tens of thousands of flight attendants at United around the country, and dozens at CLE, made clear they were poised to strike, if corporate didn't agree to a pay raise.

All changes that, whether seen on the flight board or at the gate, could possibly alter air travel rhythms in the coming months.
click to enlarge United flight attendants picketing at Cleveland Hopkins in early September. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
United flight attendants picketing at Cleveland Hopkins in early September.

Plausible interruptions that Swissport's former airline clientele and Hopkins itself denies will be noticeable when the company formally ends its ground handling operations in Cleveland on November 4.

"All airlines currently under contract with Swissport have contracted with another provider to render the same services after the end of the Swissport agreement," a Hopkins spokesperson told Scene on Tuesday. "So there will be no disruption of service."

In an email, Swissport told Scene that all 213 employees were handed WARN notices, federally-required notificatat least two months prior to being let go.

Like Hopkins, Swissport signaled that let-go employees were lined up to work with G2 Secure Staff and PrimeFlight Aviation Services—which handle operations for JetBlue and Frontier—yet weren't clear on how many of those workers actually agreed to new job offers.

"We thank our employees for their dedication and excellent performance over the past several years, and we will focus on helping them find new employment opportunities," a Swissport spokesperson wrote Scene.

They added: "We will make sure our current airline customer will have a smooth transition to the new ground services provider in November."
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Here are the Best and Worst Northeast Ohio Neighborhoods and Suburbs for Life Expectancy

By Mark Oprea

Glenville has one of the lowest life expectancy rates in the county. Newer complexes, like GlenVillage, can help lengthen lives thanks to improvements in urban design.

Koch-Funded Veterans Group that Backed Closing Chillicothe VA Working to Elect Bernie Moreno

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Koch-funded Vets group working to shutter VA hospital all in for Moreno

Hollie Strano Says She Was Fired From WKYC for 'Sharing Recovery Journey Publicly'

By Mark Oprea

Hollie Strano is apparently out—for good—at WKYC.

In Second State of the County, Chris Ronayne Plays it Cool for Packed Atrium

By Mark Oprea

Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday was compact just as it was comprehensive.

Koch-Funded Veterans Group that Backed Closing Chillicothe VA Working to Elect Bernie Moreno

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Koch-funded Vets group working to shutter VA hospital all in for Moreno

Election Security Group Praises Cybersecurity Efforts While Chiding 11th Hour Voting Changes

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Election security group chides eleventh hour voting changes.

Meet the Candidates Running for Ohio Supreme Court

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Gavel outside the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio.

Citizens Caught in Ohio Noncitizen Voting Audit Say Latest Letter Offers Incomplete Information

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.
More

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us