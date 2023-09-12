Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Over-the-Counter Narcan Becomes Available as Overdoses Soar in Ohio

Drugs laced with fentanyl and/or xylazine (also known as the "zombie" drug) are mostly to blame for the adulterated supply in Ohio.

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 8:11 am

The FDA's approval of over-the-counter naloxone allows for it to be sold on store shelves. - Photo: Provided by Harm Reduction Ohio
Photo: Provided by Harm Reduction Ohio
The FDA's approval of over-the-counter naloxone allows for it to be sold on store shelves.
Drug overdoses are popping up more frequently in Ohio, and bad-batch drugs are again to blame.

The SOAR Initiative (SOAR stands for Safety, Outreach, Autonomy, Respect) alerts subscribers via text or app about deadly batches of drugs, often laced with unknown amounts of fentanyl. On Sept. 8, after a string of near daily alerts about hot spots for bad-batch drugs around the state, SOAR posted a rare message on Instagram alerting the public that overdoses are up across the board.

"Ohio is currently experiencing high rates of overdoses and deadly batches," the post reads. "We want all of our communities to be safe, so please test your drugs, Take extra caution when using, and don’t use alone if possible. Care for your neighbors, your friends, and your community members during this time."

Drugs laced with fentanyl and/or xylazine (also known as the "zombie" drug) are mostly to blame for the adulterated supply in Ohio, meaning habitual and casual drug users are encountering unknown levels of deadly synthetics in drugs like cocaine, pressed pills and heroin.

Organizations like SOAR and Harm Reduction Ohio (HRO) supply free test strips to anyone in the state who requests them, which helps to prevent an overdose before it begins, but tools used to save someone who is already suffering an overdose just became more available in the state.

Last week, naloxone (brand name Narcan), a nasal spray that stops in-progress opioid overdoses, became available over the counter nationwide. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the change in March. The FDA's approval allows naloxone to be sold on store shelves anywhere, as well as online, without having to speak to a pharmacist.

“Naloxone is a critical tool in addressing opioid overdoses and today’s approval underscores the extensive efforts the agency has undertaken to combat the overdose crisis,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose, has been available at most Ohio pharmacies for years, but previously required a pharmacist to dispense the nasal spray, limiting the availability of the life-saving drug to pharmacy hours.

While naloxone is regarded as safe and effective for reversing an opioid overdose, it cannot stop the effects of an overdose from xylazine, because it's not an opioid. SOAR strongly recommends those who may use drugs to test their batch for xylazine before using, and to never use alone.

Originally published by CityBeat. Republished here with permission.
