Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Pinecrest Will No Longer Allow Unsupervised Juveniles on Site After 4 p.m.

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 12:50 pm

click to enlarge COURTESY PINECREST
Courtesy Pinecrest

Less than a week after multiple police departments were called to Pinecrest for reports of more than 100 unruly juveniles gathering on the lawn in front of Silverspot Cinema, fights breaking out, and groups gathering at and outside other businesses for two hours afterward as police officers tried to "flush them out," the mixed-use development announced children under 17 will no longer be allowed on site without a parent or adult over the age of 25 after 4 p.m.

Previously, unaccompanied juveniles were allowed until 8 p.m.

"Unsupervised juveniles from throughout the region who use Pinecrest as a hangout disregard Pinecrest security rules and Code of Conduct policy, and in some instances, disregard the rule of law," a press release stated. “Whether you’re visiting, working, or living at Pinecrest, we take our responsibility to deliver a safe, first-class experience very seriously."

That code of conduct policy includes a prohibition on loitering, which outside of the violence, seems to be the chief concern for Pinecrest.

The new policy, effective immediately:
  • A new Pinecrest Concierge Security Service will greet all visitors at the north and south roundabouts beginning at 4 p.m. Children 17 and younger who are unaccompanied by a parent or adult age 25 or older will not be able to enter the property.
  • Unaccompanied guests 17 and younger who were visiting Pinecrest earlier in the day must depart the property by 4 p.m.
  • Visitors should also be reminded that the Pinecrest movie theater, Silverspot Cinema, is 18 and older, at all times.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival
Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit

Photos From Near West Theatre's "Here & Now" Annual Benefit
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Marathon
Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Photos From the 2022 Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

Trending

Punishments Announced for Lake Catholic Swastika Incident, Cleveland Catholic Diocese Apologizes

By Sam Allard

Punishments Announced for Lake Catholic Swastika Incident, Cleveland Catholic Diocese Apologizes

W. 6th Starbucks Votes Unanimously to Form Union

By Sam Allard

W. 6th Starbucks Votes Unanimously to Form Union

Great Lakes Freighter Stuck Outside of Fairport Harbor in Lake Erie After Running Aground

By Vince Grzegorek

The American Courage

The Best Free and Very Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

By Scene Staff

Follow the rainbow to free fun all summer

Also in News & Views

Bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court Majority Rejects Partisan Statehouse Redistricting Maps for Fifth Time

By Ohio Capital Journal Staff

Bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court Majority Rejects Partisan Statehouse Redistricting Maps for Fifth Time

Federal Pot Arrests Have Plummeted While States Legalize Cannabis, Crime Stats Show

By Sanford Nowlin

DEA agents work on a case.

Ohio Food Banks Struggling As State Sits on Huge Stack of Money

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

One of the many Muni Lot distributions from the past year

Two of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Will Appear on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Tuesday

By Sam Allard

Watson as a Houston Texan.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us