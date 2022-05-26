Pinecrest Will No Longer Allow Unsupervised Juveniles on Site After 4 p.m.

Less than a week after multiple police departments were called to Pinecrest for reports of more than 100 unruly juveniles gathering on the lawn in front of Silverspot Cinema, fights breaking out, and groups gathering at and outside other businesses for two hours afterward as police officers tried to "flush them out," the mixed-use development announced children under 17 will no longer be allowed on site without a parent or adult over the age of 25 after 4 p.m.
Previously, unaccompanied juveniles were allowed until 8 p.m.
"Unsupervised juveniles from throughout the region who use Pinecrest as a hangout disregard Pinecrest security rules and Code of Conduct policy, and in some instances, disregard the rule of law," a press release stated. “Whether you’re visiting, working, or living at Pinecrest, we take our responsibility to deliver a safe, first-class experience very seriously."
That code of conduct policy includes a prohibition on loitering, which outside of the violence, seems to be the chief concern for Pinecrest.
The new policy, effective immediately:
- A new Pinecrest Concierge Security Service will greet all visitors at the north and south roundabouts beginning at 4 p.m. Children 17 and younger who are unaccompanied by a parent or adult age 25 or older will not be able to enter the property.
- Unaccompanied guests 17 and younger who were visiting Pinecrest earlier in the day must depart the property by 4 p.m.
- Visitors should also be reminded that the Pinecrest movie theater, Silverspot Cinema, is 18 and older, at all times.