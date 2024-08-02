Pins Mechanical Offering $300,000 Prize for a Perfect Duckpin Bowling Game

click to enlarge Courtesy Pins Mechanical Can you be a legend?

Think you can make history?Then run, don't walk, to Pins and Mechanics this month to sign up for a free contest: Three chances at a perfect game of duckpin bowling -- a “300 game,” knocking down all 10 pins in 12 frames. The elusive prize: $300,000.But trust it's easier said than done, with rumors that Pins has never been host to a perfect game ever.Show up to any Pins location any day of the week between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 5 through Aug. 31. Sign up with a team member at the designated lane where you will receive three tickets per day. Each ticket represents one attempt. When it’s your turn, you’ll hand your ticket to a pins team member and bowl your first frame. If you don’t strike, your turn ends. You’ll get back in line until you run out of tickets for the day.There are only three attempts per day. Participants must be 18 years or older. A consent form must be completed on each day you participate. Tickets cannot be shared with other participants.Chances are you won't bowl a perfect game, but there are other prizes including a $100 Pins Mechanical gift card for six to eight consecutive strikes and a $2,000 party if you can get between nine and 11.