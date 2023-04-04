Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Pitch Clock Just Latest Reason to Bring Your Own Food to Cleveland Guardians Games

A helpful reminder you can bring whatever you want to eat into Progressive Field

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 8:54 am

click to enlarge You want to be in your seat when this happens, not waiting for nachos - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
You want to be in your seat when this happens, not waiting for nachos

Anyone who watched the Cleveland Guardians 2022 home opener in person remembers not only the good guys dropping the game to the San Francisco Giants by a 4-1 final score but concession lines that seemed to wind endlessly through the concourse of Progressive Field.

Whatever the cause (a sold-out game, staffing issues, early season hiccups) it's a problem not often encountered in Cleveland — with a few notable exceptions like Dante's and Pierre's — where meager attendance usually means less than painful trips for refreshments and sustenance.

Still, folks waited in line that day for 30 minutes or more in many cases, which with a 2:56 game time, meant missing 1/6 of the action, and that's if they stayed for the whole affair.

MLB's new pitch clock has significantly sped things up on the field in 2023. Game times so far for the Guardos have been 2:14, 3:05, 2:04, 2:57, and 3:19.

Who wants to spend 10, 15 or even 30 minutes of those precious hours in line, missing maybe 1/6 or 1/4 of the action?

There's one simple way to avoid that problem: Bring your own food to the game.

You can, as we like to remind everyone from time to time, take whatever you want to eat into Progressive Field.

A KFC bucket? Sure. Bags of snacks? Go for it. A six-foot sub? Come on in, bring a pal to help carry it to maintain structural integrity. A hot and ready pizza? Sounds delightful. Tacos from the new La Plaza downtown outpost at Re:bar? How convenient. Bundles of falafel from Zaytoon? Don't forget the garlic sauce. Every fast food chain's signature chicken sandwich? Lovely day for a taste test in the bleachers.

Not only is it cost efficient for those hoping to take in a game without breaking the bank, and a generous policy allowing those with dietary needs not exactly met by Progressive Field's ballpark offerings to snack while watching the home team grit and grind out wins, but the easiest way to ensure you have eyes not on the family of four ahead of you in line for popcorn and nachos but on the field.

With a lot of games clocking in around the two-hour mark, there's more reason than ever to be mindful of time.

On the refreshment front, the team allows fans to bring one sealed bottle of water (20 ounces or less) and a small single-serving juice box into the stadium.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
