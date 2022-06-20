Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Pollinator Week Supports Protecting Vital Links in Ohio's Ecosystem

By on Mon, Jun 20, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge In 2006, experts began to note significant yearly declines in honey bee colonies. - (ADOBE STOCK)
(Adobe Stock)
In 2006, experts began to note significant yearly declines in honey bee colonies.


From the Frosted Elfin Butterfly to the Rusty Batch Bumble Bee, vital links of Ohio's ecosystem are in trouble.

This is Pollinator Week, bringing awareness to the crucial role of pollinators in our ecosystem and the challenges many of them face.

Marci Lininger, director of the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative, explained roughly 40% of the world's pollinators are at risk of extinction or decline. She said several challenges are putting pressure on pollinator populations, including habitat loss.

"Infrastructure, we're constantly building, we're constantly growing," Lininger outlined. "You can also look at the use of herbicides and pesticides. Different things like roads, increased traffic, climate change. So, all those things kind-of factor together."

More than 75% of all flowering plants need help with pollination. Ohioans are encouraged to help support pollinators by providing organic habitat, like planting wildflowers on their property, or getting involved in Pollinator Week activities. Learn more online at ohiopollinator.org.

Pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food, Lininger noted, which makes them essential to healthy food systems.

"Without pollinators, we're going to see changes in prices of the things that we want to eat," Lininger pointed out. "We're going to see changes in availability in the foods that we want to eat. If you're a vegetarian, that's super important, but even if you're a meat-eater, what do the cows eat? There are certain native grasses that cattle eat."

The Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative partners with organizations and groups to get the word out about the importance of pollinators. It also provides guidance and technical assistance for restoration events and other projects supporting pollinator conservation.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland
"Giant Eagle is a quality grocery store"

21 Lies Every Clevelander Has Told Themselves
Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland
"Giant Eagle is a quality grocery store"

21 Lies Every Clevelander Has Told Themselves
Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland
"Giant Eagle is a quality grocery store"

21 Lies Every Clevelander Has Told Themselves
Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Trending

Talking Policy and Smack With Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne as the County Executive Race Heats Up

By Sam Allard

Talking Policy and Smack With Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne as the County Executive Race Heats Up

Laketran Wins "Paradox Prize" for Free Transit Program in Lake County

By Sam Allard

Wickliffe Transit Center

Deaths Among Ohioans Ages 15-64 Up 50% Over Last 15 Years Due to Violence, Addiction, Car Crashes

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Deaths Among Ohioans Ages 15-64 Up 50% Over Last 15 Years Due to Violence, Addiction, Car Crashes

Here are Some Glamour Shots of the St. Clair Sinkhole in Downtown Cleveland

By Sam Allard

St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022)

Also in News & Views

Internal Affairs Investigating Cleveland Cop, the Department's 2019 Officer of the Year, for Antisemitic Tweets

By Vince Grzegorek

Quran receiving his officer of the year award

Laketran Wins "Paradox Prize" for Free Transit Program in Lake County

By Sam Allard

Wickliffe Transit Center

Report Paints Grim Picture of Covid's Impact on CMSD Students Compared to National Averages

By Vince Grzegorek

CMSD saw declines across the board during the last two years

Here are Some Glamour Shots of the St. Clair Sinkhole in Downtown Cleveland

By Sam Allard

St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022)
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us