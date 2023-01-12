Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

The LGBTQ+ festival is returning in-person for its second year following the pandemic

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 4:00 pm

click to enlarge Pride CLE to Return to Downtown Cleveland This June
Photo by Emanuel Wallace

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland’s Pride in CLE event will return on June 3, 2023, with a march and festival.

“Pride is a movement, not just a moment,” said senior director of programs Gulnar Feerasta, “and as a program of the Center, Pride is fundamental to the way we continue to advance the movement forward.”

Although Pride has long existed in Cleveland, the Center launched its annual Pride in CLE event in 2016. After two years celebrating virtually due to the pandemic, revelers returned in person last year.

After marching through downtown, attendees will join the festival at Malls B and C, between First Energy Stadium and Superior Avenue. There they can enjoy entertainment, food trucks and local vendors.

“This is an event emboldened by the community’s pride of self-expression, love and the intentional elevation of the diverse intersectional identities of our community,” Feerasta said in a press release.

click to enlarge Pride CLE to Return to Downtown Cleveland This June (2)
Photo by Emanuel Wallace

In addition to celebrating, the event aims to advocate for and empower Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.

“In 2022, the LGBTQ+ community across the United States suffered numerous affronts to their rights to access basic health care and education,” the Center said in its announcement. “In 2023, there will be a heightened dedication to advocate for queer individuals who are continually being misrepresented.”

Still months away, the Center hasn’t announced any details for Pride in CLE but asks that “any organization that would like to seek partnership can find the guide on our website or inquire for more information” from director of development and communication Matthew Graves.

