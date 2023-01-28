Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

PUCO Approves Big Hike in Gas Charges for Ohioans

Fixed monthly charges could jump 50%

By on Sat, Jan 28, 2023 at 6:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge PUCO Approves Big Hike in Gas Charges for Ohioans
(Adobe Stock)

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.

Regulators approved a compromise that was agreed to by Columbia Gas and the Office of the Ohio Consumer’s Counsel, the state’s ratepayer-funded consumer representative. 

It means that after five years, gas customers might be paying as much as $58 a month simply to have gas service. The charge doesn’t include the cost of gas itself, the price of which also has increased sharply in recent years.

Columbia has said it needs the increase to improve its distribution infrastructure because it hasn’t filed for such a “base rate” increase in nearly 15 years.

The Consumer’s Counsel, the state’s official watchdog, said it signed off on the increase in part because it’s substantially less than the $80 a month in fixed costs Columbia originally requested.

“Under Ohio regulation as it currently exists, we negotiated with others to achieve the best obtainable result for consumers’ natural gas bills,” spokeswoman Merrilee Embs said in December. 

However, other watchdog groups have big problems with the increase.

In addition to opposing the size of the hike and the fact that it cuts efficiency programs, critics also question the fairness of the measure. They note that customers will be paying the fixed cost regardless of whether they’re living in small apartments in dense neighborhoods or if they’re living in mansions on five-acre lots.

Not only are people living in mansions able to pay more, they say, it would take more and bigger gas lines to serve larger, more spread-out residences.

Rob Kelter, senior attorney for the Environmental Law and Policy Center, on Thursday said his organization “is very disappointed in the Commission’s decision today. Raising the fixed customer charge to $58 per month guarantees utility profits at the expense of consumers. It particularly hurts low-income customers who typically use less gas. The Commission made matters worse by also approving Columbia’s cancellation of all but one low-income energy efficiency programs that help customers lower bills. This decision will cause many customers to face increased difficulties paying their bills.”

Columbia spokesman Eric Hardgrove said the increase is needed.

“The settlement… gives Columbia the authority to invest in system upgrades and continuously improve the safety and reliability of our infrastructure,” he said in an email Friday. “These investments, which the Commission must review and approve, could result in small increases not to exceed a total fixed charge of $56.51 in 2028. Rates could be less than this, depending upon the level of capital investments in Columbia’s system to improve safety and reliability over the next five years.”

The increase was granted by a utilities commission that has been criticized as favoring utilities over ratepayers.

As an example, testimony began last Monday in an epic bribery and money laundering case against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. He is accused of masterminding a scheme in which electric utilities funneled $61 million through dark money groups to make Householder speaker in 2019. In exchange, Householder shepherded a $1.3 billion ratepayer bailout of money-losing nuclear and coal plants, federal prosecutors allege.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s first appointee to chair the utility commission, Sam Randazzo, was paid $4.3 million by Akron-based FirstEnergy — by far the biggest beneficiary of the bailout — just before he took his seat on the PUCO.

Emails and other records show that Randazzo, a former FirstEnergy consultant, then spent months helping to write the bailout legislation benefiting utilities — Houser Bill 6 — even though he was supposed to be regulating them.

DeWine signed the bill the same day it passed out of the Ohio General Assembly.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

Kim Kardashian Came to Ohio to Talk Kevin Keith, Whose Case Now Rests in Gov. Mike DeWine’s Hands

By Eric Sandy

Kim Kardashian joins the Keith family in Columbus.

Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods

By Maria Elena Scott

Case Western Reserve Study Confirms Racism as "Overriding Factor" in Redlining Neighborhoods

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

By Mark Oprea

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

Also in News & Views

Clevelanders For Public Transit Challenge City, Cuyahoga County Leaders: Go Carless for a Week

By Mark Oprea

An RTA light rail car on the Green Line. Transit advocates are urging city and county leaders to ditch their cars for a week in February.

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

By Mark Oprea

Study Says Downtown Cleveland Among Slowest Recovering in Country in Covid Aftermath, But DCA Disputes Data

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

Advocates Will Continue to Push for Participatory Budgeting in Cleveland After City Council Shoots Down Legislation

By Maria Elena Scott

PB CLE member Keshawn Walker speaks outside City Hall on Monday, January 9.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us