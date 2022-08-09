Racehorse That Last Year Escaped and Ran Down a Highway to Viral Fame Notches First Career Win at Thistledown

Bold and Bossy, a two-year old filly last seen trying to outpace Honda CR-Vs and Ford F-250s on a highway outside of Ellis Park in Kentucky last year when she escaped from the racetrack and ran loose for 30 minutes before being wrangled, made a more traditional sprint this week as she captured her first career win Monday at Thistledown.
Jockey Malcolm Franklin guided Bold and Bossy to a victory in the five-horse race, beating second-place finisher Purdy Pumpkin and giving the filly her second top-three finish in her first two starts.