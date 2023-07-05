Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

Rebuild Rural America Act Could Counter Economic Decline in Rural Ohio

Eight of 10 distressed communities are rural, and 60% of the residents in those counties are people of color

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 2:20 pm

(Adobe Stock)

Rural Ohio towns could see boosts in economic development projects, and investments in workforce development, emergency preparedness and water and sewer facilities, under recently introduced congressional legislation.

The Rebuild Rural America Act, reintroduced by congressional lawmakers last month would create a new $50 billion long-term grant program for distressed rural communities.

Sara Morgan, president of the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises, said the bill would funnel much needed resources and support to rural communities facing different challenges.

"The Rebuild Rural America Act is designed to supply the kinds of resources and supports to rural communities that are needed to interrupt cycles of economic decline and population loss," Morgan explained.

The legislation also includes launching a Rural Future Corps, a program intended to place AmeriCorps Fellows in rural communities and help these communities expand critical services such as child care, health, nutrition assistance, education and job training, and would incentive members to remain in rural regions after their year of service.

Morgan added Appalachian communities have been especially hard-hit because of lack of investments from banks. She noted the rural communities could access federal funds and other resources by establishing a USDA Rural Innovation and Partnership Administration.

"Our rural communities don't have a consistent source of investments from our federal government, at the same degree, as many of our urban places have," Morgan pointed out.

Last month, the Biden administration announced $714 million in grants and loans to connect thousands of rural residents, farmers and business owners in Ohio and more than a dozen other states to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.
