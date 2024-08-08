Record-Breaking Tornado Number 66 Hits Ohio

A warm winter, minimal Lake Erie ice and a warm Gulf of Mexico have contributed to the string of storms

By on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 at 10:02 am

click to enlarge The most severe tornado this year occurred on March 14 in Logan County, where an EF-3 tornado resulted in three fatalities. - (Nick Fox/Adobe Stock)
(Nick Fox/Adobe Stock)
The most severe tornado this year occurred on March 14 in Logan County, where an EF-3 tornado resulted in three fatalities.

Ohio is experiencing an unprecedented year for tornadoes, with the latest confirmed touchdown occurring on Wednesday.


In 2024, Ohio has seen its 66th tornado, surpassing the previous record of 62 set in 1992. The state experienced a notable surge in tornadoes in May, with 23 reported.

Logan Clark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, attributes this increase to an unusually warm winter, minimal ice on the Great Lakes and warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

"We're certainly on a record pace so far this year from the state of Ohio. We've just been in a time of year where we still have really strong wind fields. During the winter months, we see typically a stronger jet stream that shifts more towards the equator," he explained.

The increase in tornadoes is linked to shifting weather patterns. Strong wind fields that typically diminish by late winter and early spring have persisted this year, contributing to more frequent and intense tornadoes. The combination of warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico with these persistent winds has created favorable conditions for severe storms.

As Ohio deals with these extreme weather events, preparedness is crucial.

Helen Norris, Logan County emergency management director, stressed the importance of having multiple methods for receiving weather alerts, including as phone apps and all-weather radios.

"Sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors," she said. "Sometimes you can hear it inside, but that's not a guarantee."

Ongoing efforts aim to ensure full coverage with outdoor sirens, although Norris noted some were damaged in the March 14 storm. She said with the state experiencing unprecedented tornado activity, there is a need for vigilance and adaptability.

July 31, 2024

