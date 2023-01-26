Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week

Northeast Ohio theaters continue to close

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023

Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week
Texas2step/Cinema Treasures

The bad news for Northeast Ohio moviegoers continues this week as the Regal Great Northern Mall movie theater will permanently close at the end of business on Friday.

The AMC in Solon closed earlier this month, as that chain deals with the fallout of hundreds of millions of dollars in losses in 2022.

And also out east, the Chagrin Cinemas will close at the end of this month after 30 years in business.

The Chagrin Falls institution was, until recently, owned by neighboring business The Golf Dome, an indoor driving range featuring mini golf and batting cages.

The new buyer has plans to develop the property, originally built by the Dolan family in 1989, without a movie theater, according to a statement from Cleveland Cinemas president Jon Forman.

Regal's North Olmsted theater, which opened in 2013, is one of dozens on the chopping block across the country as parent company Cineworld deals with bankruptcy by attempting to reject and renegotiate some leases in the hopes of saving some $22 million.

Vince Grzegorek

January 25, 2023

