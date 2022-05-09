Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Report: Immigrant Workers Answer to Ohio, US Labor Shortages

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 1:32 pm

click to enlarge As baby boomers age, demand for health-care support workers is expected to rise substantially by 2030, according to the American Immigration Council. - ADOBE STOCK/F ARMSTRONG PHOTO
Adobe Stock/F Armstrong Photo
As baby boomers age, demand for health-care support workers is expected to rise substantially by 2030, according to the American Immigration Council.

As the country reels with the highest levels of inflation seen since the 1980s, experts say without adding more workers, wage increases could drive prices - and inflation - even higher in Ohio and across the U.S.

While many future jobs will be taken by youths aging into the workforce, research suggests many positions will still go unfilled unless the Buckeye State, and the U.S. as a whole, gains more workers by 2030.

Andrew Lim is the director of research for the nonprofit American Immigration Council. Through analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics and other data, his organization found immigration policy in Canada and other countries may be the golden ticket.

"The government, in coordination with the provinces in Canada, say, 'What are the jobs that are most in demand? Where do you need these workers?'" said Lim. "And we don't have that in the U.S. We have an immigration system that largely has not been reformed for now three decades. And so it's really not as responsive as other countries have been able to become."

Of the more than 165 million jobs expected to exist in 2030, almost half will be left open by retirees, career changers, or workers who've left the labor market entirely, according to American Immigration Council findings.

Lim said Ohio mirrors much of what's going on nationally, with the added problem that some of the state's major cities have been shrinking since as far back as the 1970s.

Lim added that while COVID restrictions may be mostly a thing of the past, the pandemic's effects on the economy and worker shortage will remain into the future.

"You have this great resignation where people are really looking for better conditions, but also better wages," said Lim. "And this is putting a lot of pressure on employers because now the competition for workers is really, really tight. And there are limits to what employers are able to do without passing those elevated costs up to consumers."

Lim said unlike other parts of the country, Ohio is dealing with more than the effects of the past two years.

"Even before the pandemic," said Lim, "there was a lot of planning that was being done by chambers of commerce, city councils, by regional associations about how do you make Ohio metros attractive, not just to immigrants but to people in general. And so, a stable population at the very least is really important."

Data shows occupations that grew the most between 2019 and 2021 had a large share of immigrants, including health care, transportation, food preparation, construction, and manufacturing.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000
Everything We Saw at CMA's "The New Black Vanguard" Preview Party

Everything We Saw at CMA's "The New Black Vanguard" Preview Party
Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

News & Views Slideshows

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000
Everything We Saw at CMA's "The New Black Vanguard" Preview Party

Everything We Saw at CMA's "The New Black Vanguard" Preview Party
Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

News & Views Slideshows

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000
Everything We Saw at CMA's "The New Black Vanguard" Preview Party

Everything We Saw at CMA's "The New Black Vanguard" Preview Party
Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Trending

Urbanist Guerillas, Fed-Up Neighbors Install Speed Bump on Street Where Cleveland Five-Year-Old Was Struck and Killed

By Sam Allard

Urbanist Guerillas, Fed-Up Neighbors Install Speed Bump on Street Where Cleveland Five-Year-Old Was Struck and Killed

Cuyahoga County Should Not, Under Any Circumstances, Pour Millions More Dollars into the Freaking Global Center

By Sam Allard

Cuyahoga County Should Not, Under Any Circumstances, Pour Millions More Dollars into the Freaking Global Center

Let's Get Some Electric Lawn Mowers Up in Here! (And Also a $100 Rebate Courtesy of Cleveland)

By Sam Allard

An electric ass lawn mower.

Resident Complaints Against University Circle Police Reveal Need for External Review Board as Patrol Jurisdiction Set to Expand

By Doug Breehl-Pitorak, Cleveland Documenters

The department had no review board in place to handle complaints filed by citizens in 2020 or 2021

Also in News & Views

Urbanist Guerillas, Fed-Up Neighbors Install Speed Bump on Street Where Cleveland Five-Year-Old Was Struck and Killed

By Sam Allard

Urbanist Guerillas, Fed-Up Neighbors Install Speed Bump on Street Where Cleveland Five-Year-Old Was Struck and Killed

Resident Complaints Against University Circle Police Reveal Need for External Review Board as Patrol Jurisdiction Set to Expand

By Doug Breehl-Pitorak, Cleveland Documenters

The department had no review board in place to handle complaints filed by citizens in 2020 or 2021

Let's Get Some Electric Lawn Mowers Up in Here! (And Also a $100 Rebate Courtesy of Cleveland)

By Sam Allard

An electric ass lawn mower.

Here's What Can Be Placed in Blue Bins When the City of Cleveland Restarts Its Recycling Program This Summer

By Vince Grzegorek

Here's What Can Be Placed in Blue Bins When the City of Cleveland Restarts Its Recycling Program This Summer
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us