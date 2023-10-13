Research: Ohio’s Droughts Worse Than Often Recognized

"Even as the climate might get wetter in the future, we may in fact see an increased frequency and severity of droughts"

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 8:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Research: Ohio’s Droughts Worse Than Often Recognized
Adobe Stock

New drought-modeling technology could help Ohio's farmers better prepare for dry weather conditions.

Steven Quiring, a geography professor at Ohio State University and a study co-author, said while the standard U.S. Drought Monitor is important, it does not always accurately reflect local conditions. Droughts can also differ by region. Ohio is prone to "flash droughts" or rain shortages caused by warm weather that can happen quickly over a few days or weeks, and added it is critical to collect drought impact data to improve future local drought monitoring that communities can use to make the best decisions.

"So if you live in a city, this might mean that voluntary water restrictions can be put in place earlier," he explained, "to conserve water. So we don't need to go to mandatory restrictions so we can keep water for the things that are most important."

He added farmers especially can benefit from a more accurate understanding of drought conditions, as emergency crop relief assistance and drought insurance payments are often tied to the severity of drought conditions.

The new model also takes into account how climate change can worsen drought events, even with increases in rainfall. Quiring said the research shows the state will likely experience larger, more intense storms followed by prolonged dry spells.

"And so what this means from a drought perspective is that even as the climate might get wetter in the future, we may in fact see an increased frequency and severity of droughts, so intense fluvial events punctuated by these very dry conditions," he continued.

The last time severe drought caused major losses occurred in 2012 when a record-breaking heat wave nationwide resulted in more than $34 billion in economic losses and a 26% decrease in total corn crop yield. Ohio's corn yield dropped from about 160 bushels per acre to 120.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lights Out Cleveland Has Recovered About 1,000 Dead or Injured Birds This Migratory Season After Building Collisions

By Mark Oprea

Tim Jasinski a wildlife rehab specialist at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village, administers a grey catbird a dose of meloxicam, an anti-inflammatory pain medication. It's like the catbird will be released three to five days after.

Rejoice: The Center Street Swing Bridge Has Finally Reopened

By Mark Oprea

Rejoice: The Center Street Swing Bridge Has Finally Reopened

Memphis & Pearl Mixed-Use Project Receives Funding Boost From Cleveland City Council

By Mark Oprea

Conceptual design renderings of "Memphis & Pearl"

Economic Impact: Ohio Could Potentially See Millions More in Tax Revenue if Issue 2 Passes

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Roger Davis of Grove City works to remove fan leaves from around the flowers before the marijuana plants are dried, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Council Safety Committee Once Again Raises Concern of Cleveland Police "Hemorrhaging" Officers

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland police partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies over the summer to target violent crime.

Lights Out Cleveland Has Recovered About 1,000 Dead or Injured Birds This Migratory Season After Building Collisions

By Mark Oprea

Tim Jasinski a wildlife rehab specialist at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village, administers a grey catbird a dose of meloxicam, an anti-inflammatory pain medication. It's like the catbird will be released three to five days after.

Memphis & Pearl Mixed-Use Project Receives Funding Boost From Cleveland City Council

By Mark Oprea

Conceptual design renderings of "Memphis & Pearl"

State Bill That Would Preempt Participatory Budgeting Won't Move Forward Ahead November Election

By Maria Elena Scott

PB CLE organizers collected more than 10,000 signatures to put Issue 38 on the November ballot.
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us