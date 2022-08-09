Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

RTA Buses are Advertising for Spitzer KIA. Cool Cool. No Yeah No For Sure.

Agency says people buying cars supports public transit

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 6:04 pm

click to enlarge One of five RTA buses featuring advertisements for Spitzer KIA. - Twitter: @noelanifix
Twitter: @noelanifix
One of five RTA buses featuring advertisements for Spitzer KIA.

In a sales agreement with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, the Spitzer KIA auto dealership purchased advertisements that now prominently appear on the exterior of five RTA buses.

The ads, in which larger-than-life Kia vehicles are superimposed over the buses' side paneling and windows, direct consumers to ClevelandKia.com. The ads will appear until the expiration of the contract in June, 2023, according to an RTA spokesman.

The idea of a public transit agency selling advertising to an auto dealership seemed counterintuitive to Noelani Fixler, a geography student at UC Berkeley who was visiting family in Cleveland in July when she posted her disapproval of the ads on social media.

Fixler is originally from upstate New York. She told Scene Tuesday that living in Berkeley has changed her perspective on public transit because it's the first place she's lived where she has to get around without a car. When she visits cities now, she said, she assesses their public transit from a more critical lens.

Elaborating on her social media post, she said she thought the KIA advertisement was "ridiculous" because transit agencies like RTA are in direct competition with cars. They should be promoting ways to get people out of personal vehicles, not promoting the vehicles themselves.

"Also, putting a car advertisement on a bus is degrading to riders, many of whom are low income and endure longer commutes, delays, and missed service due to inadequate public transportation funding," Fixler said. "This messaging from GCRTA enables the rhetoric that people should strive to upgrade from public transportation —a completely backwards notion during a climate crisis."

Fixler, who told Scene she hopes to pursue a career in transportation planning, also said that an advertisement of the size and color of the Spitzer KIA reduces visibility from inside the bus, which negatively impacts the rider experience. She said she believed that RTA should be more selective about the ads it accepts.

According to RTA spokesman Robert Fleig, however, RTA's support of "improved mobility advancement" in Northeast Ohio includes a "multitude of mobility possibilities, to be determined by the individual customer. Serving the public transportation sect of the mobility industry does not prohibit the acknowledgment of alternate mobility options."

And, per Fleig, the revenue RTA receives from the KIA ads is only one part of the financial equation. Equally important is the revenue it receives from the county sales tax when new vehicles are sold. In this way, Fleig said, "every car sold helps to support public transportation."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

Trending

Early Heads-Up: I-90 Between Hilliard and I-71 Split Will Be Under Major Construction for At Least Two Years

By Vince Grzegorek

Orange barrels await

Cleveland, New Home of Deshuan Watson, Is Hosting the National Massage Therapists Convention This Month

By Sam Allard

Cleveland, New Home of Deshuan Watson, Is Hosting the National Massage Therapists Convention This Month

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 4, The Pied Piper

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday

The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

World's Longest Yard Sale

Also in News & Views

CHIPS Act Expected to Boost Ohio Technology, Manufacturing

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

The CHIPS and Science Act could accelerate manufacturing and technology supply chain opportunities in Ohio.

Fear and Uncertainty Grip Ohio Patients as Abortion Referral Services Struggle to Keep Up

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 4, The Pied Piper

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday

CHIP, Which Helps Hundreds of Thousands of Ohio Kids Every Year, Marks Silver Anniversary

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Of the 1.2 million Ohio children covered under Medicaid, 31% are Black, 57% are white, and the rest are from other backgrounds.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us