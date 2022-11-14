Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Ohio's Midterm Elections in New Video

Here's what would happen if SNL cast member Molly Kearney became Ohio's Attorney General.

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 2:02 pm

SNL's comedy trio Please Don't Destroy made a video skit about Ohio's midterm elections. - Photo: YouTube.com/Saturday Night Live
Photo: YouTube.com/Saturday Night Live
SNL's comedy trio Please Don't Destroy made a video skit about Ohio's midterm elections.

If Ohio's midterm elections weren't comical enough — what with the unconstitutionally gerrymandered Republican-drawn congressional map and all — Saturday Night Live has taken to spoofing the Buckeye State's race for Attorney General in a new video.

Produced by comedy trio Please Don't Destroy and featuring new SNL cast member Molly Kearney — the first out, non-binary SNLer and a Cleveland native — the skit looks at what would happen if Kearney won the write-in vote after tweeting, "I lowkey feel like I'd make a good Ohio attorney general. LMAO!!!" (They didn't tweet this, but the way the platform is trending after Elon Musk's ham-handed takeover, it wouldn't be surprising.)

Kearney didn't win in real life, obviously. Instead, Republican incumbent Dave Yost defeated Democrat Jeffery Crossman with 60% of the vote.

But watch below to see what would happen if Kearney had captured the AG seat, and gained a "camera-ready Christian family."


Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It

By Vince Grzegorek

Efforts to curtail the problem haven't exactly done the trick so far

Ohio Disciplinary Counsel Files Complaint Against Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell Accusing Him of Misconduct in Office

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Timothy Grendell

Here's the Only Explanation You Need About The Onion's 'Greatest Brief Ever Filed,' Done on Behalf of Dude From Parma

By Lee DeVito

The Onion rides to the defense of Parma Man

Christianity Announces Major Rebrand to Dispel Hate Group Image

By Pete Kotz

Christianity Announces Major Rebrand to Dispel Hate Group Image

Also in News & Views

Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It

By Vince Grzegorek

Efforts to curtail the problem haven't exactly done the trick so far

Here's the Only Explanation You Need About The Onion's 'Greatest Brief Ever Filed,' Done on Behalf of Dude From Parma

By Lee DeVito

The Onion rides to the defense of Parma Man

Councilman Brian Mooney Didn't Run Much of a Campaign Against Judge Joan Synenberg, But County Democratic Party Support Carried Him to Victory

By Vince Grzegorek

Councilman Mooney, soon to be Judge Mooney

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King Appears to Survive Recall Effort by 28 Votes

By Vince Grzegorek

King campaigning for re-election in 2017.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us