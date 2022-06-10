Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Saturday's March for Our Lives in Cleveland and Around Ohio Will Demand Gun Law Reforms

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 7:58 am

click to enlarge March for Our Lives events are set for some 450 cities and towns across the country. - (MY PHOTO JOURNEYS/FLICKR)
(My Photo Journeys/Flickr)
March for Our Lives events are set for some 450 cities and towns across the country.

The March for Our Lives movement was born four years ago in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, and Saturday, people from Ohio will march again with others from around the nation to demand gun-law reforms.

The rebirth of the movement comes in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Michelle Dillingham, organizer for the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, said there is a unified call for reforms to address the public health crisis of gun violence.

"This is not a celebration, right, this is traumatic," Dillingham emphasized. "We are seeing an unacceptable level of gun violence on school grounds, traumatizing our youth and their families. And so, we will march to compel lawmakers to make common-sense gun reforms."

In addition to the Cincinnati event, marches will be held in Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo. Advocates are calling for reforms including background checks for gun sales, "red flag" laws, and safe storage provisions. Some gun owners have voiced concerns about changes they believe could compromise their Second Amendment rights.

Dillingham noted gun policies in Ohio have been significantly relaxed in recent years, starting with a "Stand Your Ground" law, which no longer requires retreat in certain situations before using what is referred to as "justifiable force" with a gun in self-defense.

"We've had background checks removed, training requirements reduced for concealed firearm carry," Dillingham outlined. "Our legislators are really going backwards in terms of proven measures for safe gun ownership."

Dillingham pointed out many districts have improved school safety with metal detectors and Safety Resource Officers, but she thinks some proposals risk going too far.

"This seems like a tipping point for us, because the conversation has really escalated in terms of putting guns in teachers' hands," Dillingham explained. "There are so many other proven strategies to reduce gun violence, and arming teachers is not what we're interested in seeing."

She contended more focus is needed on early detection strategies, like mental health supports for those who might be contemplating gun violence.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million
Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

News & Views Slideshows

Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million
Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

News & Views Slideshows

Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million
Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 30th Annual Jump Back Ball at Playhouse Square

Trending

Port of Cleveland Board Votes to Accept Preliminary Settlement Agreement With George Family Over Irishtown Bend Park Property

By Vince Grzegorek

Port of Cleveland Board Votes to Accept Preliminary Settlement Agreement With George Family Over Irishtown Bend Park Property

Amazon Union Prez Chris Smalls Electrifies Cleveland Crowd on Hot Labor Summer Tour

By Sam Allard

Amazon Labor Union's Chris Smalls, in conversation with the North Shore Federation of Labor's Dan O'Malley

Video: Witnesses Capture East Cleveland Police Officer Punching Suspect During Arrest

By Vince Grzegorek

Video: Witnesses Capture East Cleveland Police Officer Punching Suspect During Arrest

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

By Vince Grzegorek

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

Also in News & Views

Campaign Watchdogs Sue J.D. Vance Campaign, Super PAC Over Alleged Covert Website Scheme

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — APRIL 23: J.D. Vance, candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks at the Save America Rally featuring the former President Donald J. Trump, April 23, 2022, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Delaware, Ohio.

New Law Builds a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners and Buyers

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

New Law Builds a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners and Buyers

Ohio Republicans Celebrate Pride by Creepily Bullying Female Athletes and Trans People

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima.

HBO Lands George Clooney Documentary on Richard Strauss, Ohio State Sex Abuse Scandal

By Vince Grzegorek

HBO Lands George Clooney Documentary on Richard Strauss, Ohio State Sex Abuse Scandal
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us