Scene is Hiring an Associate Digital Editor

Great Lakes Publishing is seeking a multimedia journalist with a knack for digital storytelling to contribute to Cleveland Scene and Cleveland Magazine.
Since the 1970s, these publications have told the story of Northeast Ohio to passionate Clevelanders. Both have built unique legacies on vital coverage of news, personalities, food, arts, music, culture and more — and now it’s your turn to help continue that mission.
This job is for someone who lives on the internet and social media, knows what’s happening in Cleveland, subscribes to and reads newsletters, and stays up to date on local and national digital media trends. The ideal candidate for this role would be comfortable:
- assisting in editing and constructing daily email newsletters;
- creating, ideating and posting social media content;
- creating video content and covering events; and
- writing and reporting daily and weekly web content.
This job is for someone with tremendous energy and enthusiasm to help us excel at covering our great city in print, digital and social media.
For 50 years, Cleveland Magazine and Cleveland Scene have been training grounds for award-winning writers, editors and reporters. If your goal is to continue that legacy, we’d love to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
Writing stories for both websites. Assigning and editing stories. Posting stories to websites, e-newsletters and social media channels. Some copy editing. Collaborating with art directors. Covering events. Capturing photos and videos on a smartphone.
Qualifications:
- A degree in journalism, communications, English, digital media or a related field is preferred but not required.
- Experience managing email newsletters or social media content strategies is a plus.
- Excellent writing, editing and proofreading skills.
- An understanding of digital media and social media.
- A strong voice and an interest in local news.
- The ability to take photos and videos with a smartphone.
- A willingness to work nights and weekends as coverage calls for (in exchange for comp time).
- Must excel in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong organizational skills, attention to detail and ability to handle several projects simultaneously.
- Solid grounding in journalism ethics and values.
- Knowledge of AP style and SEO best practices.
- Strong copy-editing skills is a plus.
- 3 clips that show skill at writing
- 3 examples of social media content
Send a cover letter along with resume and work samples to: [email protected] using “Associate Digital Editor” in the subject line. No phone calls, please. Qualified candidates will be contacted.