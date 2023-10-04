Scene's Next Print Issue Will Be Bumped Back by a Week

Those glorious boxes will be empty a little longer than usual

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 7:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Scene's Next Print Issue Will Be Bumped Back by a Week
Scene
An FYI to all you newsbox watchers and those of you with an eagle eye out for Scene's digital edition: Due to some production reshuffling, we'll be bumping our next biweekly print edition back to next week, and every two weeks there on out.

There are no other changes to report, besides the gentle turn of the calendar to fall and Cavs season.

But now's also a good time to mention we've just launched Scene Supporters, a new memebership program where we're offering a host of benefits, including early access and discounts on tickets for Scene events and more, in exchange for your monetary support. Learn more here. We appreciate your consideration.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

John Zitzner, Founder of Breakthrough Charter Schools, Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

By Vince Grzegorek

Zitzner, 68

Governor DeWine Begins Ohio’s K-12 Education Overhaul Despite Judge Extending Temporary Restraining Order

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Department of Education in Columbus, Ohio.

New Cleveland Curfew Laws Go Into Effect After Council Passes Stricter Penalties For Parents

By Mark Oprea

New Cleveland Curfew Laws Go Into Effect After Council Passes Stricter Penalties For Parents

Cleveland City Council Approves Citywide Fiber Optic Network Project, Aims to Further Bridge Digital Divide

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland City Council Approves Citywide Fiber Optic Network Project, Aims to Further Bridge Digital Divide

Also in News & Views

Ohio AG Clears Third Attempt for 2024 Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment Proposal

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A ballot counter machine.

Governor DeWine Begins Ohio’s K-12 Education Overhaul Despite Judge Extending Temporary Restraining Order

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Department of Education in Columbus, Ohio.

After Two Rejections, Is Ohio Attorney General Slow-Walking Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment?

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Dave Yost

Analysis: Paying to Warm the Planet. Corrupt Utility Law Forces Ohioans to Make Climate Worse

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder arrives for day two of his racketeering trial.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us