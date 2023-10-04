Scene's Next Print Issue Will Be Bumped Back by a Week

An FYI to all you newsbox watchers and those of you with an eagle eye out for Scene's digital edition: Due to some production reshuffling, we'll be bumping our next biweekly print edition back to next week, and every two weeks there on out.
There are no other changes to report, besides the gentle turn of the calendar to fall and Cavs season.
But now's also a good time to mention we've just launched Scene Supporters
, a new memebership program where we're offering a host of benefits, including early access and discounts on tickets for Scene events and more, in exchange for your monetary support. Learn more here.
We appreciate your consideration.
