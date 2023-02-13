Some Cleveland Leaders Took the Transit Week Challenge and Rode RTA Instead of Driving. What Now?

click to enlarge Sam Allard From a transit rally on Public Square in 2018.

Not how I wanted to start @CLEforTransit challenge week, but the truth is the 16 bus drove right past me and I missed my chance to get to work on time via bus. Things happen and maybe the driver didn’t see me. I have backup options but not everybody does. High frequency matters! pic.twitter.com/Vza6MPGVkE — Rebecca Maurer (@rebecca__maurer) February 6, 2023

On my way home on the @GCRTA 45 🚌! It was my first time being asked to use the scanner for my transit app day pass but it worked like a charm.

Reflections: my biggest barrier to transit generally is time lost & #2 is flexibility lost. More frequency would improve the former. pic.twitter.com/3BOcFJ9FwF — Kate Warren (@KateWarrenCLE) February 6, 2023

Smooth ride on the HealthLine this morning. Kudos to @CLEforTransit for pushing all of us to fight for more reliable, equitable transit in the LAND. #TransitForThePeople pic.twitter.com/iTlFSJVayE — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) February 8, 2023

7-Day pass purchased for this week's transit challenge. I'm a frequent rider, but far from car free.



I'll be tweeting along the way. Follow this thread if you like screenshots of maps.



But be warned! Get ready to be underwhelmed by my normie lifestyle! pic.twitter.com/oJcDkPMlBc — Charles Slife (@ADayInTheSlife) February 4, 2023

Today, like yesterday & the day before, #IGORTA Happy to be meeting with @GCRTA GM today during #TransitWeek & to be riding transit all week. pic.twitter.com/gj1ttu8n97 — Chris Ronayne (@chrisronayne) February 9, 2023