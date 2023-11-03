State Disciplinary Hearing Against Geauga County Probate Judge Tim Grendell Again Delayed

The judge, 70, was recently selected as president of the Ohio Association of Probate Judges

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 6:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tim Grendell, 70, in an undated photo. - Geauga County
Geauga County
Tim Grendell, 70, in an undated photo.
Judge Tim Grendell, the head of Geauga County's Juvenile and Probate Court, should this fall finally head into a hearing before the Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio on allegations of misconduct.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled for May, was delayed after the death of one of the participants and again delayed in late October. A pre-hearing conference is now set for Nov. 8.

His appearance before the board will come just months after hundreds of probate judges all over Ohio selected him the president of the Ohio Association of Probate Judges, despite the lingering misconduct allegations.

"I appreciate and do not take lightly this important responsibly that my fellow probate judges have entrusted to me," Grendell stated in a press release in July.

A 70-year-old Republican with an infamous reputation, Grendell has amassed a lengthy political and legal career over the past half century. After running his own private practice, Grendell served on the Ohio Senate from 2005 to 2011, and was a member of the Ohio House from 2000 to 2004. He's served as Geauga County Juvenile and Probate Judge since 2011.

His tenure in Geauga County has been marked by contentious decisions, allegations of undue political pressure, and a reputation that has many skittish to talk publicly about the judge.

Related
Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell



In the matter now before the board, the complaint filed last November by the Ohio Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel centers on his professsional behavior beginning in 2020.

In May of that year, he directed his constable, John Ralph, to order Carson and Conner Glasier, aged 15 and 13, to visit their father, Grant Glasier. Both teenagers had been distant from their dad since May of 2017, when Glasier was first allowed to see them under the agreement he'd undergo anger management—he was accused of once "slamming Carson into a wall"—and parenting classes.

The kids, the complaint reads, felt "alienated" from their father, and refused to see him, despite being obligated by Grendell's instruction. They were soon charged as being "unruly children," and were sent to the Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center. The teens were supposedly denied phone calls, were kept isolated and were "checked" every 15 minutes. (Grendell had ordered "full restrictions.")

Parties went to court in July 2020. Although Grendell would dismiss the charges, he, the complaint says, defends Glasier, claiming there's no proof of him being an "abusive father." He also disparaged the boys' mother, Stacy Hartman, for creating a GoFundMe page to help with court costs.

"It's not in the best interests of these boys to be exploited to raise money," Grendell said.

“A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety," the complaint reads.

In response to the charges against him—which include impropriety in another custody case, a dispute at the County Auditor's and using his position to try and pass the "Truth in COVID Statistics Bill," which was introduced by his wife, Diane Grendell—the judge has been expectantly defiant.

"First of all, I'm not a bully," Grendell told Fox 8's I-Team last year, regarding the Glasier case. “You sometimes have to take a tough position. You have to protect the children by trying to rein in the parents. That’s not being a bully. That’s called being a judge.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In Pepper Pike, a Surprisingly Contentious Ballot Issue Awaits on Election Day: Whether to Build Sidewalks

By Mark Oprea

To have sidewalks or to not have sidewalks? That is the question Pepper Pike residents will decide next week.

Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Approves New Administrative Judge Amid Turmoil Surrounding Leslie Celebrezze

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Leslie Celebrezze

An Interview With Keith LaMar, Jazz Poet on Ohio Death Row, on Music, the Healing Power of Art, and Spiritual Freedom

By Mark Oprea

Keith LaMar, shown on screen from the Ohio State Penitentiary, calls in to stages around the world to perform his unique spoken word poetry. He'll be doing the same with a live jazz quartet next week at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

New Cuyahoga County Jail Warden Forced to Resign Just Six Weeks Into Job

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project

Cuyahoga County Justice Center and Jail.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Lawmakers Want to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Lawmakers Want to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Recent Polling Indicates Ohio Abortion-Rights Amendment Has a Good Chance

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Sherrod Brown Maintains Grassroots Fundraising Lead in Ohio U.S. Senate Race

By Harshawn Ratanpal, Ohio News Connection

Sen. Sherrod Brown at an RTA press conference

Marijuana Legalization Would Add $260 Million to Ohio Economy, Study Predicts

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Marijuana plants in a flowering room where the artificial sunlight is adjusted to stimulate growth of the flowers, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us