Cleveland Wing Week returns on Monday, September 11th!

Statue at Cleveland Museum of Art Seized in International Looting Investigation

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 7:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor

A 6’4” headless bronze statue is leaving the Cleveland Museum of Art after 37 years as part of an international art looting investigation. Last month, a New York judge signed a warrant to seize the statue, which is believed to have been trafficked through New York.

The museum’s current listing for the statue is titled “Draped Male Figure, c. 150 BCE–200 CE, Roman or possibly Greek Hellenistic”.

However, internet archives show that, as recently as March 2023, the piece was listed as “The Emperor as Philosopher, probably Marcus Aurelius (reigned AD 161-180), c. AD 180–200, Turkey, Bubon(?) (in Lycia), Roman, late 2nd Century”.

The statue is the most prominent in a list of 21 pieces in the Cleveland Museum of Art which Turkey alleges were looted from the country. In 2012 Turkey began requesting the return of the pieces–which contain art and antiquities from the Hittite Period to the Ottoman Period.

Turkish officials said the statue was stolen from the southwestern city of Bubon, part of the Anatolia region in the Roman Empire, in the 1960s.

The investigation comes as part of a broader movement reexamining the ethics of many museums and collections that ranges from colonial conquest to modern provenance, the history of a piece’s ownership.

Many institutions, particularly in the West and the Global North, have faced calls to return art and artifacts thought to have been illegally or unethically acquired to their countries of origin.

The museum’s chief marketing officer, Todd Mesek, declined to answer questions at the time of publication but told Cleveland Scene:

“The Cleveland Museum of Art takes provenance issues very seriously and reviews claims to objects in the collection carefully and responsibly. We believe that public discussion before a resolution is reached detracts from the free and open dialogue between the relevant parties that leads to the best result for all concerned. As a matter of policy, the CMA does not discuss publicly whether a claim has been made.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

City to Close Market Avenue To Cars Permanently Starting This Week

By Mark Oprea

Market Avenue in Ohio City has long been the subject of a political war between those who want to allow cars to occupy it and those who want them gone.

Archaeologists Uncovered Tens of Thousands of Historic Artifacts at Irishtown Bend Site

By Mark Oprea

Irishtown Bend, 1870

Inspectors Find More Serious Problems at Ohio CVS Pharmacies

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

A CVS store.

Ohio Expert: Plateau in Teen HPV Vaccinations Should Be a "Wake-Up Call"

By Maria Elena Scott

Doctors recommend two or three HPV vaccines, depending on age.

Also in News & Views

Local Indie Film Festival to Bring Night of Fright to Akron This Month

By Maria Elena Scott

"The Tale of the Bone Collector" is one of the Akron Independent Horror Short Film Festival's 20 selected short films.

Ohio Expert: Plateau in Teen HPV Vaccinations Should Be a "Wake-Up Call"

By Maria Elena Scott

Doctors recommend two or three HPV vaccines, depending on age.

Inspectors Find More Serious Problems at Ohio CVS Pharmacies

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

A CVS store.

Ohio Drivers: Still Interested in Electric Vehicles

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Ohio Drivers: Still Interested in Electric Vehicles
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us