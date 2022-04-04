Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Thanks for the Invite to Your Republican Coke Orgy. I Have Some Questions

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 11:50 am

Can I do key bumps with Jim Jordan?
Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC
Can I do key bumps with Jim Jordan?


Dear Sen. McConnell:

It sent my heart atwitter to receive your invitation to the Republican cocaine orgy. To hear Rep. Madison Cawthron tell it, you guys rage! I’m so excited my wife called an ambulance! (Just kidding. Who can afford an ambulance, LOL?!)

Here in Ohio, our orgies are pretty staid. Someone brings a twelver of Keystone, we flip back and forth between Tucker and Pornhub, then everyone calls it a night. I’m sure yours are far more glamorous! And I have so many questions! Do you mind?

What are we looking at for go-time?
Here at the local County Republican Club, we usually hit Shenanigans for Jaeger bombs first. Do you guys pregame? And is 6:30 too late to get to Portman’s house?

Is it BYOB on the coke?
I’ve been cruising the middle school since your letter arrived, but I have yet to find a pusher. (I did score an 8 ball of baby formula. FYI: It doesn’t get you very high.) Is it cool to bring a green bean casserole instead? I don’t know about you, but a man can work up a heaping appetite after horn dogging it with some ag lobbyists!

Can I do key bumps with Jim Jordan?
Or does that require a VIP pass? Judging by how he’s always raising holy hell on C-SPAN, I bet he has a sweet connect for Peruvian Marching Powder! (I’ll settle for Don Jr. as a backup. Are you worried he cuts his coke with fentanyl?)

Do I have to orgy with Ted Cruz?
He strikes me as a selfish lover. I like to cuddle afterward.

Will Lindsey Graham be there?
Or does he host a separate orgy for self-hating gay men?

Should I be worried about my performance?
I do curls to keep the pipes looking good. But is there a cardio workout you can recommend?

I assume it’s whites-only?
You guys seemed pretty adamant about that during the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings. It does feel like a conflict of interest to orgy with people one day, then have to dog whistle them the next.

Will President Trump show?
The missus was hoping to get some makeup tips!

Is there a safe place to keep my wallet?
I hate to belabor the Cruz thing, but if he steals my AARP card, I’ll pay 10 percent more for my trip to D.C. That’s fiscally irresponsible!

Thanks for indulging my questions, Mitch. Folks here are so jealous! I can’t wait to show a selfie of me and you around church! (Sorry if we can’t go au naturel. Pastor Bob’s a huge fan. But he wouldn’t want you stealing the Lord’s thunder!)

Yours in getting our freak on,

Brad
Chairman of the local Ohio County Republican Club

About The Author

Pete Kotz

More
The City of Cleveland’s Paint Program Could Use a Fresh Coat as Residents Cite Costly Labor and Slow Voucher Approval Process

By Doug Breehl-Pitorak, Cleveland Documenters

Tuesday Gibson outside her Buckeye-Woodhill home. Gibson didn’t complete Cleveland’s Exterior Paint Program, and she’s not alone. About 64 percent of applicants who were approved in 2020 and 2021 have not finished painting their homes.

U.S. House Passes Cannabis Legalization... Again

By Lee DeVito

It's only the second time in more than 50 years that Congress has voted to repeal cannabis prohibition

Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose Would ‘Be Fine With’ Impeaching Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor Over Redistricting Rulings

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.

An Exit Interview With Adam the Bull, Who Departs 92.3 The Fan on April 1

By Vince Grzegorek

An Exit Interview With Adam the Bull, Who Departs 92.3 The Fan on April 1

Literary Cleveland to Publish Environmental Anthology from Local Writers

By Sam Allard

Literary Cleveland to Publish Environmental Anthology from Local Writers

Cleveland Guardians Acquire Services of Tom Hanks to Throw Home Opener First Pitch

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Guardians Acquire Services of Tom Hanks to Throw Home Opener First Pitch

As Public Square Gears Up for Bollardification, a Changing of the Guard at Group Plan Commission

By Sam Allard

Anthony Coyne has been Chair of the Group Plan Commission Board for 11 years.

How Do the Candidates for County Executive Say "Cuyahoga"?

By Sam Allard

Chris Ronayne
