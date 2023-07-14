Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

"That's a Lot of Activity for a Little Cow" — Escaped Cleveland Calf Now Resting at Animal Farm in Ravenna

With no one claiming Punch, she's at a rescue farm rehabbing for a possible adoption

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 7:15 am

click to enlarge Little Miss Punch, a one-year-old calf found roaming East Cleveland on Monday, is confirmed safe and sound. - Happy Trails Farm
Happy Trails Farm
Little Miss Punch, a one-year-old calf found roaming East Cleveland on Monday, is confirmed safe and sound.
Following a week of cow puns and viral videos, the calf formally known as Little Miss Punch was brought safely to a farm in Ravenna by Cleveland police, caretakers confirmed Thursday, unlike the hamster your mom told you was going to the "farm" to live a happier life.

Little Miss Punch, or just "Punch" according to her ear tag, was found Monday night near East 123rd and Oakland Ave., near East Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood, Cleveland Police reported this week.

A CPD trailer unit drove Punch down to Happy Trails Farm, a rescue den that works in collaboration with law enforcement and humane agencies, sometime Tuesday evening.

The cow, which flabbergasted Cleveland Twitter and prompted a barrage of bovine puns from broadcast media, is now, Happy Trails caretakers said, truly safe and sound.

"We're letting her decompress," Lissy Kuhn, director of development at Happy Trails, told Scene. "She seems a little bit overwhelmed—yeah, that's a lot of activity for a little cow. And she's young, so we're letting her just settle in."
click to enlarge Punch, in a photo taken Thursday, will stay in rehab until she's claimed or healthy enough for adoption. - Happy Trails Farm
Happy Trails Farm
Punch, in a photo taken Thursday, will stay in rehab until she's claimed or healthy enough for adoption.

Little to nothing is known about Punch's origin, or when and why she fled her home. Kuhn, who's met Punch a couple times, said she's under a year old, and will receive specialized grain, hay and sawdust to sleep on. "She'll need veterinary care," Kuhn said.

Punch's stint in rehab, which has, Kuhn said, no time limit as of Thursday, brings up the endless issue of abandoned and abused animals found in places unsuited for their well-being. Kuhn says Happy Trails has received "about 200" neglected animals like Punch this year so far, mostly horses, goats, ducks and sheep.

And, Kuhn said, a lot of domesticated swine.

"People get pigs not really knowing what they're getting into," Kuhn said. "There's been quite a few times where we'll get a call about a pot-belly pig walking around in Lakewood."

Animal neglect and abuse is punishable by law in Ohio; a first violation could result in 90 to 180 days in jail. It's quite possible the same could happen to Punch's owner, if CPD pursues an investigation.

Punch, Kuhn said, might be living in Ravenna until then, until her medical needs are taken care of, until she's—as the goal always is—ready to go up for adoption.

"She's with us for the long haul," Kuhn said, "as long as that is."

But, at least for now, the steaks are low.

Tags:

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
