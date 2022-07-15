Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

The Barbie Pop-Up Truck Will Bring a Bit of Malibu to Crocker Park This Month

The pop-up shop drops by Westlake

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 8:12 am

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is touring America to celebrate Malibu Barbie's 50th Anniversary. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is touring America to celebrate Malibu Barbie's 50th Anniversary.

Like TikToker Savannah Hannah once said, not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. But one icon who will always dominate the category is the OG material girl Barbie.

This weekend, Barbie fans can snag retro-inspired merchandise when the Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck parks its wheels at Crocker Park.

On Saturday, July 23rd, shoppers can choose from a variety of merchandise like thermal bottles, tote bags, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, pins, and more. The truck will be posted up from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck is currently on a 24 city tour across America as the brand continues to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the iconic Malibu Barbie.
