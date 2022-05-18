The Best Free and Very Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

click to enlarge
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Follow the rainbow to free fun all summer
While the official start of summer won’t clock in until June, everyone knows true Cleveland summer starts when the shorts come out and the kids are home from school. The arrival of long evenings of sun and patio temps is upon us, and with that the feeling of eternal hours left to be filled with friends, family and all that Cleveland has to offer.
The problem right now is that your wallet is as empty as those awaiting hours. Inflation is inflating. Gas prices are skyrocketing. Flights are more expensive than you remember the last time you took a vacation. Rent is climbing. Your grocery tab has you considering a diet for reasons other than your winter-induced girth. And if you’re ever going to buy a house, you’re going to need every penny so you too can offer $50,000 over asking in cash just for the pleasure of once again losing out.
It can feel like the world has conspired to financially fuck you just as the weather is nice enough to venture off the couch for the first time since 2021.
Thankfully, there’s plenty to do in Cleveland that won’t have you taking a second job or skimping on other expenses. For the budget-minded and the poor bastards of Cleveland, there’s an almost endless availability of free and super-cheap things to do this season, from arts and culture to dance parties and nature. Drink it in, get out there, and save those precious expendable dollars for a rainy day, because it sure sounds like there are more than a few around the bend.
Arts & Culture
Admission to the Cleveland Museum of Natural Histor
y is free every single Sunday to residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland thanks to a gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation (bring proof of residence in the form of a state ID, utility bill, paystub or W2) and tickets are discounted to $1 every day with a SNAP EBT card. (Tickets in all cases need to be reserved in advance via the museum’s website.
) Explore current exhibits on biodiversity and extinction, gaze in wonder at the universe at the planetarium, roam the outdoor wildlife center filled with foxes, coyotes, bald eagles, otters and cranes, and generally bask in the glorious beauty that is the natural world.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
is free every single day for residents of Cleveland (again, proof of residency required when securing tickets in advance via the Rock Hall’s website
), thanks to a $10 million gift from KeyBank. There are few better ways to spend a summer day than wandering around the temple of rock and taking in the history of music from the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibits, including ‘The Beatles: Get Back to Let it Be,’ an immersive companion to Peter Jackson’s docuseries on the legendary band. Afterward, stroll around the North Coast Harbor and enjoy the lakeside views.
MOCA Cleveland
celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 by announcing free admission for all, making it another affordable option to devour culture in museum-rich University Circle. Current exhibitions on view through early June include Dana Oldfather’s ‘Flyfall,” Robert Banks and Dexter Davis ‘Color Me Boneface,’ J.J. Adams ‘Flowers in Temporary Hands.’
It’d be hard to find a Clevelander who doesn’t know that the Cleveland Museum of Art
is not only one of the best free activities in the region but one of the best free museums in the country, but a reminder never hurts as time flies and years vanish without a visit to the grand attraction. Featuring more art than you can probably take in during a single day, the museum’s permanent collections are complemented by special exhibits that make every visit unique. Check out ‘Currents and Constellations: Black Art in Focus,’ featuring the work of established and mid-career Black artists through the end of June, for example. And, of course, cap off your day with a stroll around the stunning Wade Lagoon.
Classical Revolution Cleveland
, featuring violinists Victor Beyens and Ariel Clayton Karas, bassist Henry Samuels and pianist Chris Neiner, has for years been providing free concerts to the community, mostly at the squad’s home base of Happy Dog in Detroit Shoreway, but also outdoors through the pandemic and at offbeat locations like senior centers. They return in June to their free monthly shows after taking May off with more unique programs and special guests. The Cleveland Orchestra may be a world treasure, but Classical Revolution brings intimate and affordable classical performances to the masses. Keep up with their schedule at facebook.com/classicalrevolutioncle
.
Cleveland’s blessed with a wealth of public art and public spaces, most of which you’ve either never seen or enjoyed without the benefit of knowing the full history and context. Thanks to LAND Studio’s new app, The City is Our Museum
, you can now take self-guided tours through many of Cleveland’s neighborhoods to catch all the free public art the city has to offer. Download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play and immerse yourself in the beauty of Cleveland this summer.
Dig into Cleveland’s history with Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
, a semi-weekly series presented by the Cleveland History Center at the Music Box Supper Club featuring guest speakers on slices of the city’s past, from sports to music to industry. Next on the schedule is ‘The Irish Invade Cleveland & Transform It’ with historian and author Margaret Lynch on June 30. Admission is free; a three-course dinner will run you $20.
Now in its 25th year, the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival
returns with free, outdoor summer performances of Hamlet (June 24- July 10) and The Learned Ladies (July 22 - August 7) in venues all around town. Routinely voted as one of the best outdoors experiences in Cleveland in Scene’s Best of Cleveland poll, catching the bard under the stars is one of the best ways to enjoy a summer night. Find the complete tour schedule at cleveshakes.com
.
The second iteration of the FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art
returns this summer with dozens of free installations, performances and public programs from more than 75 international artists. ‘Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows’ promises to be bigger and better than the inaugural exhibition and runs July 16 through October 2 all across Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin. Find out more at frontart.org
.
If shows at Playhouse Square are out of your reach, you can still catch dynamite theater whatever your budget at Cleveland Public Theatre
, which last year expanded its pay-what-you-want policy to include all tickets to all shows. The city’s home for original and experimental works did so in the belief that art is essential and it thus must be economically accessible. Find CPT’s full schedule cptonline.org
and buy your tickets there or by calling the box office.
Every week mid-May through mid-September you can explore downtown through Take A Hike!
A program of the Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation, Take A Hike offers free guided walking tours of neighborhoods east to west, giving you the lowdown on the things you never knew you didn’t know. Get out in the sun, get those legs moving, and learn about the city you call home. Find a schedule at clevelandgatewaydistrict.com
.
The arrival of summer means the arrival of free outdoor movie nights
all around the city and suburbs. From Coventry P.E.A.C.E Park on Thursday nights June 7 through August 2, Fairview Stadium (June 10, July 15, August 8), Coe Lake Park in Berea (June 11, July 3, August 2), there are plenty of chances to catch flicks under the stars for exactly zero dollars all season long. Screenings include Encanto, if you want to watch it for the 75th time.
If new releases are more your speed, do the most summer thing you can think of and head out to the Aut-O-Rama drive-in
and enjoy your cinema old-school style for just $11 per adult.
While the Cleveland Museum of Art and the big hitters in University Circle get the most attention, Cleveland’s filthy with small art galleries
catering to every taste that offer free exhibitions all year long. Whether you’re dipping into Third Fridays at 78th Street Studios or bopping around to one of the dozens of eclectic galleries scattered east to west, summer’s a great time to take in some local and regional art. Check Scene’s ongoing arts coverage, our events database, and CAN Journal for suggestions.
Get Out and Into the Water
The lake, the river, the heady north coast. Summer in Cleveland really isn’t summer without spending some time admiring and enjoying water.
Hit the beach
, and better than that, hit all of them. Edgewater is a gem, Euclid Beach is beckoning, Huntington Beach is pristine, and Mentor Headlands is just a short drive out east with gorgeous views and the added bonus of putting you close to Scooter’s Dog House and all the glorious footlong dogs and pounds of golden fries you could dream of and the best tacos in Northeast Ohio at La Casita in Painesville. Looking for something outside of the usual rotation? Refer to Scene’s handy guide to 19 low-key beaches within driving distance of Cleveland at clevescene.com/beaches
.
For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings
are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.
Ohioans love to swim in rock quarries, kayak on quarries, hike around quarries and occasionally cliff jump into quarries
. Unfortunately, not all formerly working rock quarries are safe for swimming, thanks to their deceptively cold/deep waters and murky underbellies. But there are eight or so within a decent drive from Cleveland perfect for a weekend of basking in the sun and water. Check out our guide at clevescene.com/quarries
.
You probably don’t own one of those boats docked on Lake Erie, but you can still get yourself out on the water this summer. Strike that. You should still get out on the water this summer. Kayak rentals
are the best way to do that. And tandems are the best value, plus you get to share the experience with a pal and defray the cost. Most tandems go for $25 or $30/hour at 41 North in Lakewood in the Rocky River Reservation, Great Lakes Watersports in the Flats, Chagrin River Kayak and Rentals in Eastlake, or at Put-in-Bay Watercraft out in the islands.
Music & Community Series
The free Mentor Rocks concert series
returns in 2022 with a full slate of concerts at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater. Along with the usual slate of all the cover bands channeling nostalgia and playing the hits, headliners Everclear, Fastball and Parmalee will stop by town. The series runs Tuesday evenings June 7 through August 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Out east in Lorain, Rockin’ on the River
brings a roster of Bruce Springsteen, Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin cover bands, plus many more, to Black River Landing in what’s one of the most popular and longest-running outdoor concert series in the area. Admission is just $7 when the gates open at 5:30. Check out the full schedule, with weekly dates from late May through early September.
Lock 3
down in Akron hosts a variety of concert series throughout the summer, including Rock the Lock cover band shows most Fridays, Live and Local which will feature local and regional acts from July through September, Gospel Sundays, and additional Saturday night shows. Admission is free to most shows. Find the full schedule at lock3live.com
.
With support from the Ohio Arts Council and Cuyahoga Arts and Culture,
the ClevelandRocks:Past Present Future
series will ultimately showcase 25 local musical artists/groups in the Waterloo Arts District of North Collinwood
. Every show is free to the public and will take place on the first Friday and third Saturday in multiple performance spaces on Waterloo, including the Beachland Ballroom, the Tower Stage (at the NorthEast corner of E. 156th St. and Waterloo Rd.) and the Windmill Stage (at the NorthWest corner of E. 156th and Waterloo Rd.).
Edgewater and Euclid Beach Live haven’t made their post-pandemic return, but the Metroparks this year will bring a free traveling concert series
across the region to some of the most iconic spots in the emerald necklace. Catch Billy Likes Soda on May 27 at the U.S. Coast Guard Station, The Level Up Band on June 24 at the Wildwood Marina, The Mourning Glory on July 29 at the Stinchcomb Memorial, Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band on August 26 at Huntington Beach and The Breakfast Club on September 30 at Squire’s Castle.
Kenmore First Fridays
in the historic Kenmore Boulevard district in Akron kick off on June 3 with monthly events featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, family activities and a rotating cast of local breweries. The free events run through September 2.
Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays
, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.
In addition to all the concert series, also be sure to check out a whole bunch of no-cover themed series and monthly dance parties at clubs around town: Dollar Country
is usually spinning dustbin country at the Little Rose Tavern every month, Emo Night Cleveland
brings all the tunes and emotions, and Black Mass Cleveland
’s punk-rock drag showcase shouldn’t be missed.
Sports, Recreation and the Outdoors
There are certainly parts of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Cleveland Metroparks
you haven’t yet explored, and this summer’s as good a time as any to expand your local nature travels. Beyond that, the Metroparks offer plenty of other ways to get a deeper understanding of nature, including free guided bird watching walks, tours of local reservations, kayaking lessons, nature hikes and family-friendly events. Make use of the expertise you’re already paying for. Find more information all summer long at clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/calendar
. Also check out the park's monthly 'Ten to Explore'
series, which guides you to ten seasonally appropriate spots (waterfalls, wildflowers, etc.) around the system.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
is free to all Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township residents every Monday
(with the exception of Monday holidays between Memorial Day and Labor Day), and there are few better free summer experiences than traipsing around the zoo and checking out enough animals that even Noah would be jealous.
Check out the future stars of the Cleveland Guardians for a fraction of the ticket and concession prices at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario by heading down to Akron for a Rubber Ducks game
(cheapest ticket: $5) or Lake County for the Captains
($8). Not only will you sit up close and personal to the action, both teams’ schedules are filled with promotional nights and giveaways sure to make even the most disinterested baseball fan have fun.
Roller skating
isn’t just for the kids, though it’s also great for the kids. Halloran skate rink
off W. 117th is free to all Cleveland residents and has open skate on its beautiful outdoor rink from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Skate rental is only $1. If indoor rolling is more your speed, drop by Chagrin Valley Roller Rink
, which offers adult and open skates Wednesday through Saturday for $6.Skate rentals will run you $4 extra.
Grab your bicycle and join hundreds of your closest pals for Slow Roll Cleveland’
s free, leisurely paced, 10-mile rides through neighborhoods east and west every Monday during the summer. Find the schedule and meeting points at slowrollcleveland.com
.
Cheer on the Cleveland Soccer Club
as it embarks on its 2022 National Premier League Soccer season at George Finnie Stadium on the Baldwin Wallace campus for less than $15. Find the full schedule and keep up with the team’s away games at twitter.com/soccercle
.
Festivals
Cleveland loves a festival, and once again, there are about 578 to enjoy this year. While many charge for admission, many more are absolutely free to enter (people watching is always the best part anyway), and many of those are totally free (Rooms to Let, Juneteenth Freedom Fest, Pride in the CLE). Ohiofestivals.net
has a pretty comprehensive list of all the Northeast Ohio gatherings on the calendar for 2022.