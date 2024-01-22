The Counties With the Highest Unemployment in Ohio

Cuyahoga County had the lowest

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 2:07 pm

Canva

Counties with the highest unemployment in Ohio

While today's unemployment rates are significantly lower than the COVID-19 pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, the fear of job losses remains as workers stare down an uncertain economic future.

Experts are mixed in their views of a potential recession. The return of student loan payments, continually high gas prices, persistent inflation, and insurance price escalations are just a few of the factors that could limit consumer spending and potentially prompt another recession. The last economic recession before the pandemic—the Great Recession of 2007-09—sent unemployment rates up to 10% as of October 2009, and a full recovery took years.

But as of November 2023, the national unemployment rate remains relatively low at 3.7%—down slightly from the previous month, and about the same as last year. Regional and state employment varies widely depending on local economies. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Maryland to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Ohio using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in November 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Canva

#50. Cuyahoga County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points
- Total labor force: 611,980 people (17,741 unemployed)

arthurgphotography // Shutterstock

#49. Hocking County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.6 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 12,976 people (391 unemployed)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#48. Williams County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 18,212 people (550 unemployed)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#47. Fulton County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 21,709 people (655 unemployed)

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#46. Sandusky County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
- Total labor force: 29,682 people (900 unemployed)

Canva

#45. Muskingum County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
- Total labor force: 41,634 people (1,235 unemployed)

Canva

#44. Portage County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 86,438 people (2,624 unemployed)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#43. Defiance County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
- Total labor force: 17,596 people (540 unemployed)

James W. Thompson // Shutterstock

#42. Marion County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 26,901 people (825 unemployed)

Canva

#41. Seneca County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%
--- 1-month change: Down 1.0 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 26,567 people (835 unemployed)

Bravo Charlie Productions // Shutterstock

#40. Allen County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.6 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 46,294 people (1,413 unemployed)

Canva

#39. Hardin County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.8 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
- Total labor force: 12,868 people (406 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#38. Perry County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.9 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 16,007 people (518 unemployed)

BLAZE Pro // Shutterstock

#37. Stark County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 182,298 people (5,816 unemployed)

Showcase Imaging // Shutterstock

#36. Summit County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 268,953 people (8,716 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#35. Harrison County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 1.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 6,620 people (216 unemployed)

Canva

#34. Morgan County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points
- Total labor force: 6,850 people (227 unemployed)

Aiwilliams // Shutterstock

#33. Carroll County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 12,688 people (413 unemployed)

Canva

#32. Henry County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%
--- 1-month change: Down 1.3 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
- Total labor force: 12,944 people (430 unemployed)

The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#31. Lawrence County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.7 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
- Total labor force: 23,752 people (792 unemployed)

James Marciniak // Shutterstock

#30. Clark County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 63,594 people (2,084 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#29. Clinton County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
- Total labor force: 18,312 people (627 unemployed)

ADC Bradley // Shutterstock

#28. Brown County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 19,870 people (668 unemployed)

Canva

#27. Montgomery County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.6 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 250,229 people (8,463 unemployed)

Canva

#26. Crawford County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.8 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 17,669 people (618 unemployed)

Canva

#25. Washington County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
- Total labor force: 26,676 people (945 unemployed)

redtbird02 // Shutterstock

#24. Ashtabula County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 42,463 people (1,467 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#23. Columbiana County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 44,780 people (1,572 unemployed)

Donna Wickerham // Shutterstock

#22. Richland County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 51,199 people (1,816 unemployed)

Madison Muskopf // Shutterstock

#21. Coshocton County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.6 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 13,826 people (499 unemployed)

Canva

#20. Highland County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 1.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 17,571 people (624 unemployed)

Canva

#19. Guernsey County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
- Total labor force: 17,828 people (644 unemployed)

Keith J Finks // Shutterstock

#18. Huron County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 27,771 people (1,032 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#17. Gallia County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 12,417 people (474 unemployed)

JNix // Shutterstock

#16. Belmont County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 26,721 people (1,005 unemployed)

Canva

#15. Mahoning County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 97,111 people (3,715 unemployed)

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#14. Lucas County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%
--- 1-month change: Down 1.6 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 203,577 people (7,793 unemployed)

Canva

#13. Pike County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
- Total labor force: 11,227 people (435 unemployed)

James Marciniak // Shutterstock

#12. Jackson County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 12,586 people (492 unemployed)

Wendy van Overstreet // Shutterstock

#11. Athens County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 27,121 people (1,070 unemployed)

Canva

#10. Scioto County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
- Total labor force: 29,838 people (1,150 unemployed)

Big Joe // Shutterstock

#9. Erie County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 35,100 people (1,383 unemployed)

Canva

#8. Trumbull County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 81,942 people (3,179 unemployed)

The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#7. Vinton County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.0%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 5,418 people (219 unemployed)

Canva

#6. Adams County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.0%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points
- Total labor force: 11,072 people (440 unemployed)

Kenneth Keifer // Shutterstock

#5. Noble County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 1.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 4,545 people (197 unemployed)

Canva

#4. Monroe County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points
- Total labor force: 5,137 people (230 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Meigs County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%
--- 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 8,683 people (408 unemployed)

Canva

#2. Jefferson County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%
--- 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1-year change: No change
- Total labor force: 26,918 people (1,268 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Ottawa County

- November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%
--- 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points
--- 1-year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
- Total labor force: 20,038 people (988 unemployed)

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

