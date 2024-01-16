The Fight to Feed Kids in Ohio Continues, Though State Budget Still Falls Short of Universal Free Lunches

An extra $4 million will go to providing no-cost meals

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 9:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Students getting their lunch at a primary school. - Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students getting their lunch at a primary school.

The most recent state budget made changes to allow more students to be fed at no cost, but the battle to quell child hunger is still ongoing in Ohio.

The budget bill passed last year provided more than $4 million in funding to allow any students qualified for reduced-price of free breakfast and lunch can get the meals at no cost for the 2023-2024 school year.

It’s not quite the universal meals that school nutrition directors had asked for when budget talks began, but the final budget’s school meal provisions are progress in the right direction, child and education advocates in the state concluded.

The programs that are still attempting to help stem the flow of student hunger are seeing the struggles that inflation has on the cost of food, and Katherine Ungar, senior policy associate with the Children’s Defense Fund of Ohio, said the stigma of the income-based school food programs is still a barrier.

“It’s creating these categories that can create that stigma,” said Ungar.

Ohio has taken strides to help in the future by pledging to use federal dollars to establish a summer program that will give low-income families with child of school-aged children “grocery-buying benefits” while schools are closed, according to the USDA, who estimates more than 29 million children nationally could benefit.

“During the summer months, we estimate almost 1 million kids … lose access to meals,” Ungar said.

CDF-Ohio researched the whole-child impacts of categories like housing, health care and food insecurity. In fiscal year, 2023, the group’s  annual data profiles showed an increase in the state’s students who were eligible for reduced-price or free school meals and considered “economically disadvantaged.”

The number of kids qualifying for the no-cost or low-cost lunches, for which any student in a household with up to 185% of the federal poverty line is eligible, when from 46.6% in the 2021-22 school year to nearly 50% in the 2022-23 school year.

This new summer benefit will be eligible to about 837,000 Ohio children, according to Ungar, and the economic impact of the benefit could bring $150 million into local economies.

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (EBT) gives eligible families who apply pre-loaded cards with $40 per child per month. The EBT program works in conjunction with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) funds and other nutrition assistance efforts.

But the program can only be used if eligible families apply. Children who are certified as eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school would be eligible for the Summer EBT as well, but still have to apply through the same process as the free-or-reduced-lunch application.

“We know there are families who qualify but have not completed the application form,” Ungar said. “Some families may not think they’re eligible, but it’s important that anyone who could be eligible applies, so that those benefits can get to the people who need them.”

A similar program was available during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the USDA found that the program decreased “children’s food hardship” by 33%, and took between 2.7 and 3.9 million out of hunger across the country.

According to research by the Center for Community Solutions, the pandemic EBT program brought Ohio children an estimated $2.2 billion in nutrition assistance between Spring 2020 to Summer 2023, the end of the pandemic program.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Investors Sue Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym Owner Kevin Wojton, Accuse Him of Fraud

By Mark Oprea

The historic Masonic Temple building in Ohio City

Cleveland Architects at Redhouse Studio Hope to Build Inflatable Housing for the Moon and Mars. Out of Mushrooms

By Mark Oprea

Armando Cañas, head of construction at Redhouse Studio, holds up a brick of building material made from mushrooms.

Ohio House Democrats Propose PUCO Nomination Overhaul

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Sam Randazzo

Listen: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 Speech at Glenville High School in Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

Dr. Martin Luther King speaking in Rockefeller Park in July, 1967

Also in News & Views

Half of Clevelanders Think City Parks Aren't in Good Condition, Survey Shows

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland operates dozens of parks, pools and playgrounds. The survey results for the city's months-long Parks and Recreation Master Plan show that, well, they can be a lot better.

Cuyahoga County Dem Party Members Take Issue With O'Malley's Characterization That 'Safe' Suburbs Support Ahn

By Vince Grzegorek

O'Malley speaking at a recent press conference

Listen: Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 Speech at Glenville High School in Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

Dr. Martin Luther King speaking in Rockefeller Park in July, 1967

Cleveland Architects at Redhouse Studio Hope to Build Inflatable Housing for the Moon and Mars. Out of Mushrooms

By Mark Oprea

Armando Cañas, head of construction at Redhouse Studio, holds up a brick of building material made from mushrooms.
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us