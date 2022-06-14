Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

The Marshall Project Announces Cleveland Local News Team

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 8:51 am

click to enlarge FROM LEFT, MARLON WALKER, JIM CRUTCHFIELD, MARK PUENTE, CID STANDIFER AND STAN DONALDSON JR. FROM LEFT: MARLON WALKER; KEN LOVE PHOTOGRAPHY; LOS ANGELES TIMES STAFF; CID STANDIFER; MARVIN FONG
From left, Marlon Walker, Jim Crutchfield, Mark Puente, Cid Standifer and Stan Donaldson Jr. FROM LEFT: MARLON WALKER; KEN LOVE PHOTOGRAPHY; LOS ANGELES TIMES STAFF; CID STANDIFER; MARVIN FONG

The Marshall Project, the Pulitzer-winning nonprofit media organization covering criminal justice, is excited to announce the launch of its first local news operation, in Cleveland.

The Marshall Project – Cleveland aims to expose abuses in Cuyahoga County’s criminal justice system, through investigative, data and community engagement journalism supported by The Marshall Project’s national newsroom. The Cleveland news operation will serve local audiences, including people directly affected by the criminal justice system, who are often neglected or mischaracterized in media coverage. The newsroom plans to distribute its work inside prisons and jails in Ohio, too.

The Marshall Project’s commitment to building exceptional investigative, data and engagement journalism in Cleveland is grounded in its stellar leadership team, including veteran journalist Jim Crutchfield, recently named editor-in-chief, and managing editor, local, Marlon A. Walker, who is overseeing the local network expansion.

“Cleveland is one of our country’s richest cities in terms of history and culture, but also a city where the criminal justice system clearly needs to be further examined,” Walker said. “We have assembled a team of talented, dedicated journalists who will report rigorously on local issues.”

The newsroom’s roster of award-winning journalists includes some with deep ties to the Cleveland area, including:

  • Stan Donaldson Jr. joins The Marshall Project as a staff writer and will lead Cleveland community engagement reporting efforts. He spent a decade in newsrooms, including The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer, where he won several awards for his reporting. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Donaldson joins The Marshall Project from his alma mater, Norfolk State University, where he has served as the director of media relations and the president’s speechwriter.

  • Cid Standifer joins The Marshall Project as staff writer. She has more than a decade of newsroom experience, and has written for The Plain Dealer, Belt Magazine, Cleveland Scene, Eye on Ohio and The Washington Post. Prior to moving to Cleveland, she covered the military for Stars and Stripes, Military Times, Inside the Navy and USNI News. Standifer has a master's degree in African history from Emory University and a bachelor's degree in history and physics from Grinnell College.

  • Mark Puente will lead investigations as a staff writer for the Cleveland operation. Puente, a former truck driver, has nearly 20 years in journalism and an outstanding track record in accountability reporting. He has worked for The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer, The Baltimore Sun, The Tampa Bay Times and The Los Angeles Times. Puente’s investigative reporting in Cleveland forced former Cuyahoga County Sheriff Gerald T. McFaul to resign and plead guilty to various crimes in 2010. Puente, a two-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, joined The Marshall Project on June 6.
“Our group of outstanding reporters will be equipped with the invaluable resources and knowledge of The Marshall Project’s award-winning national newsroom, while based here in Cleveland, where they are committed to covering criminal justice that serves the local community in Cuyahoga County,” Crutchfield said.

“We're thrilled to have these superb journalists join The Marshall Project,” said Susan Chira, The Marshall Project’s editor-in-chief. “As we expand our local accountability journalism in Cleveland, Jim, Mark, Cid, and Stan will bring a depth of investigative reporting expertise to ensure our first local newsroom publishes top-quality journalism that has an impact on Cleveland’s criminal justice system.”

The Marshall Project’s Cleveland operation is committed to community outreach and getting journalism behind bars in Ohio. As with Testify, our investigation into Cuyahoga County’s court system, we will survey residents to understand what they need to know about their system and incorporate their perspectives. The Marshall Project also distributes News Inside, an award-winning print publication, in more than 770 prisons and jails across the United States. To round out our Cleveland news operation, we will be hiring an Outreach Manager who will continue to expand the distribution of this magazine and its accompanying video series, Inside Story, in Ohio prisons and jails.

The Marshall Project – Cleveland is made possible through the support of the American Journalism Project, the George Gund Foundation, the Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation, Marshall Project founding board member Fred Cummings, and others.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

Trending

"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

By The Buckeye Flame

A 2018 rally in D.C.

Port of Cleveland Board Votes to Accept Preliminary Settlement Agreement With George Family Over Irishtown Bend Park Property

By Vince Grzegorek

Port of Cleveland Board Votes to Accept Preliminary Settlement Agreement With George Family Over Irishtown Bend Park Property

She’s the Only Trans Female Playing Varsity Sports in Ohio; State Republicans Are Pushing Bills to Force Her Out

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Ember, who asked that her last name not be shared, seen catching a softball. She’s Ohio’s only current trans female playing a varsity sport. House legislation would ban trans girls from playing interscholastic sports with females.

Op-Ed: The Next Chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Must Focus on the Future

By Cuyahoga County Young Dems

Op-Ed: The Next Chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Must Focus on the Future

Also in News & Views

Nasal Vaccines for COVID-19 Offer Hope and Face Hurdles

By Erin Garcia de Jesus, Science News

Researchers are developing coronavirus vaccines that will be sprayed up the nose. The hope is the vaccines will build immunity in one spot the coronavirus often invades — our nostrils.

"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

By The Buckeye Flame

A 2018 rally in D.C.

She’s the Only Trans Female Playing Varsity Sports in Ohio; State Republicans Are Pushing Bills to Force Her Out

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Ember, who asked that her last name not be shared, seen catching a softball. She’s Ohio’s only current trans female playing a varsity sport. House legislation would ban trans girls from playing interscholastic sports with females.

Fake Pills Influencing Ohio's Historic Overdose Rates

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Imitation prescription pills often look real but can contain fatal doses of fentanyl.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us