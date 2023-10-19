There Were 112 Domestic-Violence Fatalities in Ohio Over Past Year

click to enlarge Adobe Stock In Ohio, 27 counties had fatal incidents of domestic violence between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the latest Domestic Violence Fatality Report.

In the past year, 112 Ohioans died because of domestic violence, according to data recently released by the Ohio Domestic Violence NetworkAccording to the report, more than half of offenders had prior contact with the criminal justice system, and 27% of cases involved murder-suicide.Maria York, policy director for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, said advocates are concerned about the high level of gun violence."Gun violence as the manner of death made up 91% of victim fatalities, which was a slight increase this reporting period," York explained. "In 42% of these cases, the perpetrator also killed themselves with a gun."After a spike in fatality numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, York reported domestic-violence groups saw a downward trend in fatalities, but numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The network's 76 member programs, including 58 residential shelters, provide services to survivors across the state. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE or text "start" to 88788.York also pointed to the significant number of family annihilations, where an individual kills their children and their spouse, and often themselves. She emphasized advocates and communities should continue to work together and create systematic changes to ensure victims and their children can be safe."The most disturbing finding from our report was that 22 children and babies were killed, the most since our coalition began reporting seven years ago," York noted. "Sixteen victims were less than 10 years old, including six babies who are under one year old."According to the report, for the first time since the Ohio Domestic Violence Network began tracking such data, domestic violence-related deaths of males exceeded deaths of females.