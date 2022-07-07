Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Timothy Loehmann Withdraws From Pennsylvania Police Job Day After News of Hiring Reported

"Effective this morning Timothy Loehmann has officially with drawn his application for Tioga Borough Police Officer."

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 12:14 pm

click to enlarge Loehmann being sworn in this week - PHOTO VIA TIOGA COUNCIL PRESIDENT STEVE HAZLETT
Photo via Tioga council president Steve Hazlett
Loehmann being sworn in this week

Less than a day after news hit that he'd been hired as an $18/hour police officer in Tioga, Pennsylvania, Timothy Loehmann has withdrawn from the force, where he was to serve as its only officer.

The news was shared by Tioga council president Steve Hazlett, who also first shared news of Loehmann's hiring this week. Tioga's government website also shared the news with a brief statement reading only: "Effective this morning Timothy Loehmann has officially with drawn his application for Tioga Borough Police Officer."

Outcry over Tamir Rice's killer landing another cop gig was immediate both in Cleveland and in the small Pennsylvania borough where a "thorough background check" was done by council before hiring Loehmann.

Tioga mayor David Wilcox told multiple outlets he wasn't informed of the hire and, being the official in charge of making the police officer's schedule, had no intention of giving him a single shift.

"At this point, it’s not happening.” Wilcox told protestors in Tioga this week.

While union efforts to get Loehmann his Cleveland police job back failed, the former cop has sought work elsewhere, including in 2018 when he joined the police force of Bellaire, Ohio, only to quit days after news of his hiring spread.

