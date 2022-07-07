Timothy Loehmann Withdraws From Pennsylvania Police Job Day After News of Hiring Reported

click to enlarge Photo via Tioga council president Steve Hazlett Loehmann being sworn in this week



"At this point, it’s not happening.” Wilcox told protestors in Tioga this week.



While union efforts to get Loehmann his Cleveland police job back failed, the former cop has sought work elsewhere, including in 2018 when he joined the police force of Bellaire, Ohio, only to quit days after news of his hiring spread.