Today is Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's Nov. 8 General Election

Early voting begins Oct. 12.

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 12:19 pm

click to enlarge Today is Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's Nov. 8 General Election
Eric Sandy

Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote or update voter registration information to be eligible to vote in Ohio's Nov. 8 general election. The election will feature major races like those for state governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, state supreme court justices, U.S. senators, state senators and state district representatives. Local races like those for county commissioner, auditor, clerk of courts and judges also are in contention.

Ohioans can register to vote online, by mail or in person, depending on if they will be at least 18 years old on or before the Nov. 8 general election, have been an Ohio resident for at least 30 days before the Nov. 8 election, have a state driver's license or identification card and a Social Security number (only U.S. citizens may vote). People who had been incarcerated for a felony must re-register to vote. A full list of qualifications is available on the secretary of state website.

Those with all of the required elements may register online immediately at voteohio.gov.

Residents who would rather register in person, who have questions or who are missing some of the required elements should visit an Ohio county board of elections office for the fastest service by the deadline. Other designated agencies approved by the secretary of state can assist with registering to vote, but all materials still need to be filed with the secretary of state on Oct. 11.

Ohioans can find forms to register to vote or update voter registration on the secretary of state's website.

