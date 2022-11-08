Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Track Live Cuyahoga County Voter Turnout on Election Day With This Map

A whole bunch is on the ballot today

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 8:39 am

Track Live Cuyahoga County Voter Turnout on Election Day With This Map
Angelo Trivisonno

Ohio City resident Angelo Trivisonno has once again created an interactive map to track voter turnout throughout Cuyahoga County on election day.

Voters are deciding on a full slate of local and statewide races, including governor, U.S Senator, county executive, Supreme Court and Cuyahoga County judicial contests, state reps, Congressional reps, Issue 1, Issue 2, and the Metroparks levy.

Using data from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the map tracks total votes and turnout percentage in each of the precincts and refreshes automatically every sixty seconds.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,550,440 Ohio voters had requested an absentee ballot or voted early, an increase of nearly 4% over 2018, though numbers in Democratic strongholds in Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton were actually lower than four years ago.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m., with results expected to roll in gradually through the evening.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma
Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter

Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter
Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma
Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter

Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter
Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma

Everything We Saw at the Cleveland Museum of Art's MIX at CMA: Con Alma
Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter

Photos From the November First Fridays at Filter
Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Trending

Town of Chickasha, Oklahoma Somehow Builds 50-Foot-Tall Leg Lamp Statue Before Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

Town of Chickasha, Oklahoma Somehow Builds 50-Foot-Tall Leg Lamp Statue Before Cleveland

This Election is Fake Unless I Win

By Pete Kotz

This Election is Fake Unless I Win

While In Effect, Ohio’s Abortion Ban Led to Chaos, Suffering, and Worse Health Care, Doctor Says

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan, DeWine, Issue 1 Supporters and More Hit the Final Days of the Campaign Trail

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

J.D. Vance and supreme court Chief Justice nominee Sharon Kennedy (far left) walking into the Allen County GOP Luncheon in Lima.

Also in News & Views

This Election is Fake Unless I Win

By Pete Kotz

This Election is Fake Unless I Win

J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan, DeWine, Issue 1 Supporters and More Hit the Final Days of the Campaign Trail

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

J.D. Vance and supreme court Chief Justice nominee Sharon Kennedy (far left) walking into the Allen County GOP Luncheon in Lima.

While In Effect, Ohio’s Abortion Ban Led to Chaos, Suffering, and Worse Health Care, Doctor Says

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

65% Fewer Abortions Performed in Ohio Following Dobbs Ruling, Heartbeat Law

By Ashley Lubecky

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us