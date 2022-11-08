Track Live Cuyahoga County Voter Turnout on Election Day With This Map

Ohio City resident Angelo Trivisonno has once again created an interactive map to track voter turnout throughout Cuyahoga County on election day.
Voters are deciding on a full slate of local and statewide races, including governor, U.S Senator, county executive, Supreme Court and Cuyahoga County judicial contests, state reps, Congressional reps, Issue 1, Issue 2, and the Metroparks levy.
Using data from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the map tracks total votes and turnout percentage in each of the precincts and refreshes automatically every sixty seconds.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,550,440 Ohio voters had requested an absentee ballot or voted early, an increase of nearly 4% over 2018, though numbers in Democratic strongholds in Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton were actually lower than four years ago.
Here's a real-time map of Cuyahoga voter turnout by precinct. It refreshes every 60 seconds and pulls data from @cuyahogaboe. https://t.co/CWVjqAZ38n— Angelo (@Trivisonno) November 8, 2022
Polls close at 7:30 p.m., with results expected to roll in gradually through the evening.
