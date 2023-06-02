Treasure Hunt in Hocking Hills Offers $10,000 Prize

Photo: HockingHills.com
HockingHills.com is launching its second treasure hunt in a series of five that will take place throughout the year.
There’s a treasure hiding in Hocking Hills, and all you have to do to find it is solve a series of riddles and challenges.
HockingHills.com launched the treasure hunt, the second in its series of five to be held over this year, on Tuesday, but you still have time to get in on the hunt. To participate, you have to follow HockingHills.com on Instagram
and register on their website.
Once you register, you’ll be led to a page with the first riddle. You get three chances in a day to solve it before moving on to the next challenge. There are 10 riddles and challenges overall, and they’ll lead you to different businesses and sites across the Hocking Hills region. The first person to solve everything to a tee will win $10,000 in gold, cash and jewels, according to the website.
“We have the option of giving this money to Google every single month for advertising, and it really doesn’t connect with our audience, or we can create these unique, memorable experiences for you, your kids, your friends, that are going to last you a lifetime,” the website explained on why they created these series of treasure hunts.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it’s not a part of the treasure hunt, and treasure hunt organizers emphasize that state parks are not included in the hunt. They also say no place in the hunt will put you in immediate danger, so stay away from cliffs and edges, and do not climb or dig for clues.
You must also read and comply with all the rules of the hunt at all times, or you will be disqualified.
More information or to sign up: hockinghills.com
.
Originally published by CityBeat, Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.