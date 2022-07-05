Tuesday Is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's August 2022 Special Election

Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Early voting begins July 6.

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge ERIC SANDY
Eric Sandy

Ohio's August election will be a little wacky thanks to gerrymandering and court cases, but residents still need to register to vote in it.

Tuesday, July 5, is the last day to register to vote or update voter registration information to be eligible to vote in Ohio's Aug. 2 special primary. The election will feature state district races and members of the state central committees for both the Republican and Democratic parties.

Duty-bound stragglers cutting it close still have a few options, despite the late date.

Ohioans can register to vote online, by mail or in person, depending on if they will be at least 18 years old on or before the Nov. 8 general election, have been an Ohio resident for at least 30 days before the Aug. 2 special primary election, have a state driver's license or identification card and a Social Security number (only U.S. citizens may vote). People who have been incarcerated for a felony must re-register to vote.

Those with all of the required elements may register online immediately at voteohio.gov.

Residents who would rather register in person, who have questions or who are missing some of the required elements should visit an Ohio county board of elections office for the fastest service by the deadline. Other designated agencies approved by the secretary of state can assist with registering to vote, but all materials still need to be filed with the secretary of state on July 5.

Ohioans can find forms to register to vote or update voter registration on the secretary of state's website.

