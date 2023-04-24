Two Finalists to Be Next CMSD CEO Interview With Community Panels This Week

click to enlarge
CMSD
Dr. Warren Morgan (left) and Dr. Ricardo Torres (right)
The Cleveland Board of Education’s search for Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s next CEO is down to two candidates: Dr. Ricardo “Rocky” Torres and Dr. Warren Morgan, both of whom have Cleveland ties.
As part of deciding between them, the two will have interviews with Mayor Justin Bibb, the CMSD board, and eight community panels comprised of students, parents, teachers, principals and others Monday and Tuesday.
A Cleveland native, Torres got his Ph.D. in Urban Education from Cleveland State University. He worked as a bilingual special education teacher in New York before returning to Cleveland and serving as a school administrator for CMSD from 2014 to 2019. Torres currently works as assistant superintendent of Student Services with Seattle Public Schools.
Morgan, originally from Chicago, has an Ed.D. in Urban Educational Leadership from the University of Illinois–Chicago and was a White House fellow in both the Obama and Trump administrations. He served CMSD as a network leader from 2014 through 2016. He has also worked as a science teacher and a principal, and currently serves as the chief academic officer for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Both candidates’ interviews with students, parents and caregivers will be livestreamed Monday evening and will be available to watch back until 5 p.m. on Thursday on the school district website
. Public feedback is welcome and can be submitted on the CMSD website until Thursday at 5 PM.
After reviewing the interviews, community feedback and public comments, the board and the mayor will select a candidate.
