Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; Abortion Still Legal in Ohio, For Now

Two bills in the Ohio legislature could limit or eliminate access to abortion care

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 11:25 am

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
Photo by Emanuel Wallace

In a landmark decision on June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal protection of a patient's right to decide to terminate a pregnancy.

In the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Samuel Alito follows the same language and logic written in the leaked draft opinion from May.

Alito, part of a right-leaning court, writes that the U.S. Constitution does not explicitly spell out the right to an abortion, an unenumerated right. The decision in Dobbs reverses a nearly 50-year-old right granted by Roe v. Wade.

Justices Sonia Sotomayer, Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer dissented.

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio until 20 weeks gestation, meaning 20 weeks after the point of fertilization, or 22 weeks after the patient’s last menstrual period. But there are laws on the books that could severely limit access to abortions going forward. The 2019 “Heartbeat Bill” passed by the Ohio legislature would limit a patient’s right to terminate a pregnancy after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, about six weeks into a pregnancy before many people know they are pregnant.

Attorney General David Yost would need to file a request with a federal judge to lift the block on this bill, but there are other bills Ohio Republicans could prioritize. House Bill 598, which is poised to pass through the legislature, would eliminate access to abortion care almost entirely in the state. HB598 would only permit an abortion in narrow medical cases, offering loose language that makes medical exemptions hazy. Multiple physicians would need to determine the procedure is “necessary to prevent the pregnant individual’s death or a serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” Gov. Mike DeWine has said he would sign off on the legislation.

Until Ohio politicians can decide which bill they will put their efforts into right now, abortion can still be accessed in Ohio until 20 weeks gestation, either via medical or surgical methods. Most abortion treatments in Ohio – about 47% –were carried out using Mifepristone in 2020, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. The number of patients receiving surgical abortion care has gone down while medical abortion care – a combination of pills – has seen a steep increase. In 2015, only 4% of patients were prescribed medical abortions.

Iris Harvey, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, pushed back against the decision in a statement released June 24. Harvey said the medical care provider will continue to serve their patients.

“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has now officially given politicians permission to control what we do with our bodies, deciding that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course for our own lives,” Harvey says. “This dangerous and chilling decision can have devastating consequences in Ohio, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant. Nevertheless, you can still seek an abortion in Ohio today. Our patients have and will remain our highest priority.”

Additional rights that revolve around privacy and bodily autonomy could be in jeopardy, experts say.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now
3. Orion Although fans were disappointed that the ride wasn’t a Fury 325 or Millennium Force killer, Orion has speed, height and airtime worthy of the giga coaster name.

Kings Island's Top 25 Rides, Ranked
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland

News & Views Slideshows

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now
3. Orion Although fans were disappointed that the ride wasn’t a Fury 325 or Millennium Force killer, Orion has speed, height and airtime worthy of the giga coaster name.

Kings Island's Top 25 Rides, Ranked
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland

News & Views Slideshows

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now

On The Market For $6.9 Million, This Hunting Valley Home Is The Second Most Expensive Ohio Home For Sale Right Now
3. Orion Although fans were disappointed that the ride wasn’t a Fury 325 or Millennium Force killer, Orion has speed, height and airtime worthy of the giga coaster name.

Kings Island's Top 25 Rides, Ranked
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Coventry Village Juneteenth Celebration
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Mall B

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland

Trending

Decoding the Cleveland Browns' Bullshit 228-Word Denial That They Want a New Billion-Dollar, Publicly Funded Stadium

By Sam Allard

The name remains even after the scandal

The Real Cleveland Rising was the Friends We Made Along the Way

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Rising Capstone Project, prepared by Dix & Eaton.

FirstEnergy Fired Its CEO Amid Bribery Scandal But Let Him Keep Millions, Documents Show

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Watch 'A Trans Bowler in Ohio Fights For Acceptance,' A PBS Documentary Featuring Mahall's

By Vince Grzegorek

Guzowski at Mahall's

Also in News & Views

Sheffield Lake Officer Reveals New Discrimination Claims Against Former Chief

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

The KKK note left on a Black officer's raincoat

The Real Cleveland Rising was the Friends We Made Along the Way

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Rising Capstone Project, prepared by Dix & Eaton.

Decoding the Cleveland Browns' Bullshit 228-Word Denial That They Want a New Billion-Dollar, Publicly Funded Stadium

By Sam Allard

The name remains even after the scandal

Volunteer Group Team Rubicon Has Been Helping Resettled Afghan Families Move Into New Homes in Cleveland

By Sam Allard

Team Rubicon volunteers help move in an Afghan family.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us