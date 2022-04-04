Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Voter Registration Deadline for May 3 Primary in Ohio is Today

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 10:43 am

click to enlarge The Ohio Secretary of State says Ohio's 88 county boards of election are well-prepared to move forward with the May 3 primary. - (TIM EVANSON/FLICKR)
(Tim Evanson/Flickr)
The Ohio Secretary of State says Ohio's 88 county boards of election are well-prepared to move forward with the May 3 primary.

In the face of challenges stemming from the legal dispute over Ohio's new legislative maps, the state is holding a May 3 primary, and this week marks some important dates for voters.

The primary will not include state legislative races. The Ohio Supreme Court has repeatedly struck down the voting-district maps created by the Ohio Redistricting Commission, saying they violate the state Constitution and reforms approved by voters in 2015 and 2018.

Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said today is the deadline to register to vote, and early in-person absentee voting begins tomorrow.

"Remember that quite a few people are removed from the rolls every year if they don't vote frequently," Miller cautioned. "Folks need to make sure they're on the rolls, and that their voter registration information is up-to-date."

Races for U.S. Congress will be on the ballot, and a second primary is expected for the state legislative races in August. Ohioans can check their registration status or register to vote at vote.Ohio.gov.

Miller reminded voters for primaries, they will select the people who represent in their party in the General Election.

"The races that will be on the ballot are U.S. Senate, all of the statewide — like governor, congressional races — and potentially local races," Miller explained. "If you're an independent voter, you may have issues that are on the ballot."

Given all the confusion about voting districts and whether there would even be a May 3 primary, Miller noted voter registration has been down, as well as the number of poll workers.

"Everyday Ohioans can participate in the process," Miller urged. "First, by getting registered to vote at vote.ohio.gov and then, by contacting your local board of elections and volunteering to be a poll worker. And there, you get to see democracy right up front."
