Voters Bill of Rights Amendment to Ohio Constitution Would Allow Same-Day Registration

Proposal would also allow "no-excuse" mail-in voting

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections - Scene archives
Scene archives
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Ohioans may have the chance to add a new Voters Bill of Rights to the state Constitution to support ballot access.

Voting rights' advocates said they want better controls on the state's purging of voter registration rolls. They also want early voting days restored, and protections enshrined in the Constitution, rather than only in law.

Petee Talley, executive director of the Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation, said although previous attempts to make the additions have been rejected, she is optimistic the changes would increase turnout and make elections more fair.

"The amendment is going to help build an equitable path to the ballot box for all Ohioans," Talley pointed out. "While continuing to ensure that Ohio has elections that are secure and are administered with integrity whenever we voters go to the ballot box."

Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor on the Fight Against Gerrymandering

Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor on the Fight Against Gerrymandering: "If we can get this constitutional amendment passed, it will probably be the most important thing that I've done in my career."


The coalition has submitted amendment language and aims to gather at least 400,000 signatures starting in February for this coming November's ballot. First, they need Attorney General and Ohio Ballot Board approval, within the next 10 days.

Last week, a federal judge upheld Republican-backed House Bill 458, which pushed several new voting restrictions through the Ohio Legislature. The ruling found the restrictions on in-person and absentee voting processes did not violate the U.S. Constitution.

Talley noted voters recently rejected proposals to restrict constitutional amendments, which has motivated the new push to reinforce voting rights.

"We're hopeful that now is the time to take such a basic issue that is the right of all Americans and try and enshrine that in the Constitution," Talley stressed. "Especially given that it sometimes feels like politicians in Columbus are not listening to the will of the voters."

In August of last year, voters decided not to make the Ohio constitutional amendment process more difficult. Instead, they voted to allow amendments to pass with a simple majority rather than a supermajority.

The Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission talk before a 2023 public hearing on statehouse district maps.

Signature Collection for Ohio Redistricting Amendment Can Begin Anew: 413,487 valid Ohio voter signatures need to be collected by July 3, 2024, to qualify for the general election next year


