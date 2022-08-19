Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Wallaby Still Loose in Stark County a Week Later, Though It Hasn't Been Spotted in Recent Days

A team of experts has so far failed to safely capture the animal

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 7:37 am

Wallaby Still Loose in Stark County a Week Later, Though It Hasn't Been Spotted in Recent Days
Brewster police department

Brewster police chief Nathan Taylor on Thursday provided an update on the captivating tale of the escaped wallaby that was seen late last week prancing and hopping its way through the small Stark County township.

"The police department has received no calls of a sighting of the animal since Sunday, August 14," he said in a statement.

The animal, likely an exotic pet that somehow hit the open road, had kept its distance from humans while the police department, unsure exactly how to go about trapping the wallaby, hadn't made much effort to corral it, instead calling in some experts to help.

Those experts, from Noah's Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Mahoning County, arrived earlier this week but have likewise come up empty.

"We do have a team that has been in the area attempting to contain the animal safely," Taylor said in his statement, while once again insisting that residents refrain from approaching the wallaby, refrain from hunting the animal, and call the Brewster police department at 330-830-4272 if they have any information.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

Trending

Transgender Employee Files Healthcare Lawsuit Against Cleveland Orchestra

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Transgender Employee Files Healthcare Lawsuit Against Cleveland Orchestra

Want Expanded Amtrak Service in Cleveland? Take This Survey to Help Leaders Lobby for the Cause

By Vince Grzegorek

The Cleveland Amtrak station

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

By Sam Allard

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

By Scene Staff

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

Also in News & Views

Chris Ronayne vs. Lee Weingart Cage Match at the Renaissance Let's GOOOOOOOOOO

By Sam Allard

Republican Lee Weingart (L) and Demorat Chris Ronayne (R)

Want Expanded Amtrak Service in Cleveland? Take This Survey to Help Leaders Lobby for the Cause

By Vince Grzegorek

The Cleveland Amtrak station

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

By Scene Staff

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

By Sam Allard

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us