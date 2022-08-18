Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Want Expanded Amtrak Service in Cleveland? Take This Survey to Help Leaders Lobby for the Cause

Service that isn't limited to four trains in the dead of night? Sign us up

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 1:44 pm

click to enlarge The Cleveland Amtrak station - Eddie~S/FlickrCC
Eddie~S/FlickrCC
The Cleveland Amtrak station

Are you one of the many who would adore expanded rail service in Cleveland?

Of course you are.

As Amtrak considers a possible expansion of local service (did you even know that was in the works?) that would include more frequent trains to Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington D.C., NOACA, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Destination Cleveland are soliciting community feedback through the end of August to help them lobby for that expansion to become a reality.

Currently, Cleveland Amtrak service is limited to four trains arriving and departing in four of the most ungodly wee hours of the morning:  2 to 6 a.m.

Despite the anemic service, and despite the aggravating schedule, some 50,000 riders annually use those trains.

Adding frequency and service that operates during the day would be a huge opportunity, especially for Cleveland to show there's not only demand for the destinations listed above but also for a new Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati route currently in the midst of a feasibility study.

“Improving service along existing east-­west corridors is the most cost-effective way to get started, to demonstrate passenger rail’s potential for creating economic growth, attracting new business, tourism and new talent to Ohio,” NOACA Executive Director and CEO Grace Gallucci said in a statement. “The freedom to travel more frequently during the day – providing intercity and interstate connections – more safely and efficiently will enhance quality of life for our residents while also advancing regional and state efforts.”

As Norfolk Southern Chief Strategy Officer Mike McClellan told NEO-Trans, the private-public collaboration to push the state of Ohio in the right direction seems to signify momentum worth noting.

“The thing that strikes me the most about this is for the first time is we have metropolitan planning organizations around Ohio getting involved in passenger rail development,” he said. “And they have literally joined arm-in-arm with major private sector business organizations who have got their legislators on speed-dial. I think the partnerships NOACA has formed are very encouraging. They see this is an economic development and job force creation tool.”

Take the short survey here.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

Trending

Transgender Employee Files Healthcare Lawsuit Against Cleveland Orchestra

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Transgender Employee Files Healthcare Lawsuit Against Cleveland Orchestra

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

By Sam Allard

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

Team of Experts Enlisted to Help Catch Wallaby Running Loose in Stark County

By Vince Grzegorek

Team of Experts Enlisted to Help Catch Wallaby Running Loose in Stark County

A Court-Ordered Freeze of Regulator’s HB 6 Cases Could Further Harm Ohio Consumers

By Kathiann Kowalski, Eye on Ohio

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Also in News & Views

Coal Plant Subsidies From Pay-for-Play Legislation Have Cost Ohioans $173 million

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Coal Plant Subsidies From Pay-for-Play Legislation Have Cost Ohioans $173 million

As Young Voter Turnout Improves Nationwide, Will Ohio Follow?

By Andrew Kuder, Ohio News Connection

A lack of representation from their own age group could be keeping young Ohioans from voting.

A Court-Ordered Freeze of Regulator’s HB 6 Cases Could Further Harm Ohio Consumers

By Kathiann Kowalski, Eye on Ohio

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 5, David and Goliath

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us