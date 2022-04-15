West Side Market to Offer Free Produce to Low-Income Shoppers in 10-Week Pilot Starting Today

Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 8:36 am

Eleven produce stands at the West Side Market will offer free fruits and vegetables to families participating in the Temporary Aid for Needy Families (TANF) program as part of a 10-week pilot announced Wednesday by Cleveland City Hall.

The partnership, between the City of Cleveland, the local organization Food Access Raises Everyone (FARE), and the non-profit Produce Perks Midwest, will run from today through the end of June, per a City Hall press release.

Produce Perks Midwest runs versions of this coupon program at sites across the region. It obtained a $12,000 TANF grant from Ohio Jobs and Family Services and will distribute those funds in coupon booklets to eligible families. (As with TANF aid, eligibility is limited to families with children or pregnant women.) Each recipient may spend up to $240 over the 10-week pilot. 

Members of FARE will be on site at the market regularly to distribute coupons, per the release. (Those interested are advised to monitor the West Side Market's social media channels for updates.)  When the pilot has concluded, FARE will document its success and provide recommendations for initiatives like it in the future.

“We are excited to bring the Produce Perks pilot to the West Side Market and expand access to nutritious fruits and vegetables at no cost to families,” Justin Bibb said in the release. “Increasing food access programs is a priority for my administration and we are grateful to FARE, Produce Perks Midwest and the participating vendors for making this initiative possible.”

The full list of participating vendors is below:
  • A-1 Quality Produce
  • A & J Produce
  • Angelo Produce
  • Boutros Brother Produce
  • Christiano Produce
  • Ehab Produce
  • Greg's Produce
  • Habib's Produce
  • Harb's Produce
  • Lucas Produce
  • Luca's Produce
Sam Allard

