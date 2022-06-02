Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

What Do You Want to Know About Criminal Courts in Cleveland? The Marshall Project Wants to Hear From You

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 9:05 am

click to enlarge The Cuyahoga County Justice Center - TIM EVANSON/FLICKRCC
Tim Evanson/FlickrCC
The Cuyahoga County Justice Center

Anyone with access to the internet can look up felony court cases in Cuyahoga County one by one. But understanding how case outcomes vary by judge or by a defendant’s race is impossible without being able to examine all the cases together. The court doesn’t release that data publicly, and The Marshall Project and Scene believe that transparency is essential to understanding flaws in the criminal justice system, including the disproportionate incarceration of Black Clevelanders.

The Marshall Project is scraping records from the court’s public docket and is committed to answering questions directly from community members about the court system.

Find the answers to questions your friends and neighbors submitted using this new tool. Submit your questions below.

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us