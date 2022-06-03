What Do You Want to Know About Criminal Courts in Cleveland? The Marshall Project Wants to Hear From You

click to enlarge Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC

Anyone with access to the internet can look up felony court cases in Cuyahoga County one by one. But understanding how case outcomes vary by judge or by a defendant’s race is impossible without being able to examine all the cases together. The court doesn’t release that data publicly, and The Marshall Project and Scene believe that transparency is essential to understanding flaws in the criminal justice system, including the disproportionate incarceration of Black Clevelanders.The Marshall Project is scraping records from the court’s public docket and is committed to answering questions directly from community members about the court system.