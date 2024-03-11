What the Weather Has Been Like on April 8 in Cleveland the Last 20 Years

click to enlarge
What we hope April 8 doesn't look like
When a once-in-a-lifetime celestial show arrives, you want nothing more than the perfect conditions for which to enjoy it.
For the total solar eclipse on April 8, that would mean clear skies with an unadulterated view of the sun and no pesky clouds to diminish the effect of totality. A perfect view of the corona and big black dot are what we're after, with the full effect of the transition into totality and out of it. Sure, it'll get dark and cooler with cloud cover, but, as those who've experienced eclipses in both situations will attest, the difference is all the difference in the world.
Unfortunately, we're in Cleveland, OH, where gray skies basically ride shotgun through most of the early spring.
What are the chances Northeast Ohioans and all the eclipse chasers who will be traveling to the shores of Lake Erie to catch nearly four minutes of darkness will be blessed with ideal meteorological conditions?
Not great.
The experts over at Fox 8
dutifully reminded us that April sees 60-70% cloud cover, meaning just 30% clear, sunny skies during the month.
And the National Weather Service last week put the date's forecast into historical perspective with details from the last 20 years. (Gird thyself for the number of times "clouds" make an appearance.)
2023- Mostly clear, 53
2022 - Cloudy/rain, 47
2021 - Parly cloudy, 64
2020 - Fair skies, 64
2019 - Cloudy, 66
2018 - Fair skies, 35
2017 - Fair skies, 57
2016 - Mostly cloudy, 40
2015 - Cloudy, 51
2014 - Fair skies, 53
2013 - Mostly cloudy, 70
2012 - Partly cloudy, 59
2011 - Cloudy, 49
2010 - Cloudy, 50
2009 - Fair skies, 48
2008 - Mostly cloudy, 63
2007 - Cloudy, 30
2006 - Partly cloudy, 36
2005 - Fair skies, 69
2004 - Mostly cloudy, 52
2003 - Cloudy, 53
Remember, of course, that partly cloudy could be just fine for the experience, assuming Cleveland sees a clearing just before 3 p.m. Who cares if it's cloudy at 9 a.m. or 7 p.m., after all.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed